Turkish outpost in Syria shelled from Syrian government forces area - ministry

ISTANBUL, June 16 (Reuters) - A Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib region was attacked with mortar fire and shelling from an area controlled by Syrian government forces, causing damage but no casualties, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said its forces immediately retaliated with heavy weapons and it made representations to Moscow over the incident. It did not specify when the shelling occurred, but said the attack was launched from what it named the Tall Bazan area and it was assessed to be deliberate.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Andrew Heavens)