Turkish parliament to respond U.S. House votes - Erdogan says

ANKARA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament will respond to U.S. resolutions recognizing the mass killings of Armenians as genocide and calling for sanctions against Turkey over its military operation in Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to recognize the mass killings of Armenians a century ago as a genocide.

Turkey does not recognise the resolution, which has no value to Ankara, Erdogan said. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)