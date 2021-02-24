Turkish pilots, official get 4-year jail over Ghosn escape

  • A man walks past the entrance to Istanbul's court Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, where the case of a Turkish private airline official and two pilots over their involvement in former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape out of Japan in 2019 and to Beirut, Lebanon, was held. The court convicted a Turkish private airline official and two pilots and sentenced them each to four years and two months in prison .Ghosn, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial there. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)
  • Security personnel guard the entrance to Istanbul's court Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, where the case of a Turkish private airline official and two pilots over their involvement in former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape out of Japan in 2019 and to Beirut, Lebanon, was held. The court convicted a Turkish private airline official and two pilots and sentenced them each to four years and two months in prison. Ghosn, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial there. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)
  • Turkish pilot Noyan Pasin who was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for flying former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in 2019 during his dramatic escape to Beirut, Lebanon via Istanbul, talks to media following the trial outside the court in Istanbul, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The court convicted a Turkish private airline official and two pilots. Ghosn, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial there. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)
  • Turkish pilot Noyan Pasin, left, who was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for flying former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in 2019 during his dramatic escape to Beirut, Lebanon via Istanbul talks to media as his lawyer looks on, following the trial outside the court in Istanbul, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The court convicted a Turkish private airline official and two pilots. Ghosn, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial there. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)
1 / 4

Turkey Trial Ghosn

A man walks past the entrance to Istanbul's court Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, where the case of a Turkish private airline official and two pilots over their involvement in former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape out of Japan in 2019 and to Beirut, Lebanon, was held. The court convicted a Turkish private airline official and two pilots and sentenced them each to four years and two months in prison .Ghosn, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial there. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MEHMET GUZEL
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court convicted an official from a private airline and two pilots Wednesday for involvement in former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape out of Japan in 2019, and sentenced them each to four years and two months in prison.

The court in Istanbul acquitted two other pilots of the charge of “illegally smuggling a migrant.” A flight attendant was acquitted of the charge of failing to report a crime, while the case against a second flight attendant was dismissed.

Ghosn, who was arrested in Tokyo on financial misconduct allegations in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial. He was flown from Osaka to Istanbul on a private plane and then transferred onto another plane to Beirut, where he arrived Dec. 30, 2019. He is believed to have hid inside a large box.

The convicted pilots, Noyan Pasin and Bahri Kutlu Somek, who flew Ghosn from Osaka to Istanbul, had maintained their innocence throughout the trial. They, the other two pilots and the flight attendants all denied involvement in plans to help Ghosn flee and insisted they did not know that he was aboard their flights.

The airline official, Okan Kosemen, claimed he was made aware that Ghosn was on the plane to Istanbul only after it landed. He admitted helping smuggle Ghosn onto the second, Lebanon-bound plane, but claimed he was threatened and feared for his family’s safety, according to testimony reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Turkish airline company MNG Jet has admitted that two of its planes were used illegally in Ghosn’s escape, flying him to Istanbul, and then to Beirut. The company said its employee falsified flight records so Ghosn’s name didn’t appear.

All three defendants were expected to appeal their convictions.

Lawyer Erem Yucel said the two pilots who took Ghosn from Istanbul to Beirut were acquitted on a technicality, because the former Nissan chief's Lebanese nationality meant that he could not be considered a “migrant” being smuggled to Lebanon.

“Those who took him from Istanbul to Beirut were acquitted. We don’t think this verdict is right. We will appeal and exercise our legal rights,” Yucel, who represented Pasin, told reporters.

Pasin said: "We’re being accused of piloting the plane... We didn’t plan the flight. It was our company which planned and arranged everything and assigned us to this flight.

Ghosn, who has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, led Japanese automaker Nissan for two decades. The 66-year-old is wanted on charges of breach of trust in misusing company assets for personal gain, and violating securities laws in not fully disclosing his compensation.

He has said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial in Japan. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

In addition to his trial in Japan, the businessman faces legal challenges in France from his time at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance, including allegations of tax evasion, money laundering, fraud and misuse of company assets

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser contributed from Ankara, Turkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish court convicts executive, two jet pilots in Ghosn escape trial

    A Turkish court convicted an executive of Turkish jet company MNG and two pilots for migrant smuggling over their role in flying former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan during his escape to Lebanon just over a year ago. Two other pilots and a flight attendant were acquitted, while charges were dropped against another flight attendant.

  • Ukraine: Health workers welcome COVID-19 vaccination drive

    Ukraine launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign Wednesday in hopes of halting the spread of the coronavirus that has put a significant strain on the country's teetering health care system. Medical workers and military personnel in different regions of the country were the first to get their shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, 500,000 doses of which arrived in the Ukrainian capital from India on Tuesday. It is better to prevent infections "than to treat the complications of the disease later,” said Yevgeny Gorenko, an intensive care specialist who was the first person to receive a shot on Wednesday.

  • Pilots, exec convicted over Ghosn's Japan escape

    A business executive and two pilots have been convicted over their role in helping Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan. The former Nissan chief had been under house arrest charged with financial crimes - charges he has always denied. But in December 2019 he fled the country after allegedly being smuggled onto a private jet hidden inside a music case. On Wednesday (February 24) a Turkish court convicted an executive from the aircraft's operator, MNG Jet, on charges of migrant smuggling. Two pilots were also convicted. None of the three are expected to return to jail, having already spent some time in detention. One of the pilots said it was unfair to expect them to have known what was going on. Japanese police, security and customs didn't suspect anything, he says, so why should we. The men all pled not guilty, and plan to appeal. Ghosn remains in Beirut, his childhood home.

  • Only 15% of AstraZeneca vaccine available in Germany has been used

    Germany has administered only 15% of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shots it has available, the health ministry said, as the vaccine faces public resistance after trials showed it to be less effective than alternatives. The ministry said the vaccine would be offered to people that are in other priority groups after saying earlier this week state workers such as teachers and police would get priority access. Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman on Wednesday urged people to trust the vaccine which was developed at Britain's Oxford University, saying it was safe and effective.

  • Nigeria's Boko Haram crisis: Maiduguri rocket attack kills 10

    The use of long-distance bombs is part of a new tactic by Islamist militants, local officials say.

  • Stranded international college students feel abandoned. They are suing the US government.

    Without in-person classes, DHS and ICE banned first-year international students from entering America. Now they're fighting back with a lawsuit.

  • Hitman admits murder of Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

    Three men suspected of building the bomb that killed the Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia were arrested on Tuesday after a hitman admitted carrying out the murder and offered to turn evidence in a dramatic plea deal. Vince Muscat, one of three men charged with the 2017 murder, pleaded guilty on all charges at a pre-trail hearing in Malta on Tuesday afternoon. Judge Edwina Grima told Muscat’s lawyer: "These are grave accusations. Murder, conspiracy... he [Muscat] possibly faces a life term." The suspect repeated that he pleaded guilty and the judge then handed down a reduced sentence of 15 years, saying she took into account the fact that he had collaborated with police on the case. The reduced sentence is part of a plea deal and he must also pay €42,000 in court costs and provide additional information about both the Caruana Galizia murder and the 2015 murder of Carmel Chircop, a local lawyer. The two killings are not at this stage thought to be connected. Jamie Vella and brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, who Muscat is believed to have told police supplied the car bomb and SMS code that triggered it, were arrested as the hearing was taking place.

  • Nissan ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn's pay was too low

    Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told a Japanese court Wednesday he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low “by international standards,” and so he supported Ghosn’s retirement packages to prevent him from leaving. “Mr. Ghosn had outstanding abilities and achievements,” Saikawa said, testifying in Tokyo District Court in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, a former senior executive at Nissan Motor Co.

  • John Kennedy: Schools need to open, closures are ‘destroying’ our kids

    Sen. John Kennedy slams the Biden administration over continuing school closures.

  • Samsung will reportedly release an Exynos laptop with AMD graphics this year

    According to a new report out of Korea, Samsung will release a Windows 10 laptop later this year that will feature an Exynos chipset that integrates an AMD GPU.

  • Eddie Murphy says Ryan Coogler tried to make a 'Coming to America' sequel starring Michael B. Jordan - but he didn't like the idea

    Eddie Murphy said that Ryan Coogler's idea had Michael B. Jordan playing his son, "looking for a wife."

  • Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration’s 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

    A federal judge on Tuesday indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day pause on deportations of most illegal immigrants in response to a lawsuit from Texas, which argued that the moratorium violated federal law and could saddle the state with additional costs. U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Biden’s efforts to follow through on his campaign promise to pause most deportations. The pause would not have applied to those who have engaged in terrorism or espionage or who pose a danger to national security. It would also have excluded those who were not present in the U.S. before November 1, 2020, those who agreed to waive the right to remain, and those whom the ICE director individually determined need to be removed by law. Tipton first ruled on January 26 that the pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. He issued a temporary two-week restraining order, which was set to expire Tuesday. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that Biden’s January 20 memorandum violated federal law and an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that Texas be consulted before reducing immigration enforcement or pausing deportations. As part of the agreement, DHS must give Texas 180 days notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of “removable or inadmissible aliens” in the United States. However, the ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace and immigration agencies have broad discretion in enforcing removals and processing cases. In the wake of the first ruling, authorities deported hundreds of people to Central America and 15 people to Jamaica. The administration has also continued deportations that began under the Trump administration due to a public-health law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Philippines' Duterte says still undecided on future of U.S. troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.

  • Hyundai to replace 82,000 electric-vehicle batteries over fire risk

    The South Korean carmaker is replacing batteries for huge numbers of Kona electric cars.

  • Here's the one Oscar nomination these contenders need to win best picture

    Oscar voting begins next week. For the best picture contenders, nominations in certain categories are crucial.

  • Daniel Kaluuya said he wasn't invited to the 'Get Out' world premiere: 'that's the industry'

    Kaluuya said he was shooting "Black Panther" and even cleared his schedule to attend the premiere but no one invited him.

  • Despite GOP outcry, Cassidy 'at peace' with impeachment vote

    Trashed on social media and censured by Louisiana Republicans, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy described himself Wednesday as “at peace” with his vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and dismissed the scorching GOP backlash he's received. Cassidy joined six other Senate Republicans in voting with Democrats on Feb. 13 to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in an impeachment trial that saw the former president acquitted.

  • After suing Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani, Dominion says it will go after others who spread claims of election fraud - and it's 'not ruling anyone out'

    Asked whether the company would sue Fox News after Mike Lindell, Dominion CEO John Poulos said the voting-machine company was "not ruling anyone out."

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never intended to leave the royal family

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they will continue to support their royal patronages despite not being allowed to do so as royals.

  • Forget Giuliani and the impeachment crew. This is how a real Trump defense would look.

    'What you need to know is that my client believes he won Georgia, the Electoral College and the presidency. As crazy as that sounds, he believes it.'