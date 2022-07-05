Turkish police break up LGBTQ Pride march; 30 detained

·1 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police in Turkey's capital broke up an LGBTQ Pride march Tuesday and detained dozens of people.

Turkish authorities have banned LGBTQ events, but around 50 people holding rainbow flags nevertheless marched toward a main park to mark the end of Pride Month.

Police officers prevented the group from reaching the park, detaining the participants on a busy street in central Ankara.

Some of the marchers were forced to the ground, angering passers-by who tried to physically intervene or pleaded with officers to let them go. Plain-clothed officers were seen pushing them away.

Organizers said at least 30 people were detained.

A small group of Islamists, who regard the LGBTQ community as a threat, held a counter-demonstration near the park.

Turkey previously was one of the few Muslim-majority countries to allow Pride marches. The first was held in 2003, the year after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party came to power.

In recent years, the government has adopted a harsh approach to public events by groups that do not represent its religiously conservative views. Large numbers of arrests and the use of tear gas and plastic pellets by police have accompanied Pride events.

More than 300 LGBTQ people were briefly detained following a ban on Pride events in Istanbul late last month.

Recommended Stories

  • Bomb kills two peacekeepers in northern Mali

    Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five were seriously injured Tuesday when their vehicle struck a bomb in northern Mali, the UN mission said.

  • 76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC

    The fossilized skeleton of a T. rex relative that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday. The Gorgosaurus skeleton will highlight Sotheby's natural history auction on July 28, the auction house said. The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period.

  • Thales – the duplicitous French defense giant

    The management of one of France’s major industrial corporations, Thales Group, has been looking for a way to save face for several weeks now, as their unsavory dealings with Putin’s Russia have recently become public. Named after Thales of Miletus, the company apparently did not inherit the wisdom of the Greek philosopher and mathematician.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: 'Massive' Russian shelling destroys market in Sloviansk

    Ukraine needs a victory before autumn to silence Western doubters Social media firms face massive fines over Kremlin disinformation Putin orders troops deeper into Ukrainian territory Oligarchs’ human rights 'at risk' if Ukraine rebuilt with seized assets Comment: A blueprint for how Ukraine can recover

  • High school on fire: violent protests by kids rock Chile

    As Chilean school kids start winter vacation, they leave behind a semester marked by violence. Several high schools around Santiago were taken over by students; one was set on fire while hooded youths clashed with police and burned city buses. In June, the prestigious Internado Nacional Barros Arana (INBA) high school in Santiago was temporarily shut over "severe" violence, including the principal's office being set ablaze.

  • Appropriation or appreciation? How 'Elvis' highlights his complicated history with Black music

    Elvis' legacy has taken center stage in Baz Luhrmann's film starring Austin Butler, as has his relationship with Black musicians. Who benefited?

  • Lebanon PM chides unofficial moves in Israel row after Hezbollah sends drones

    Lebanon's prime minister on Monday criticised as risky and unacceptable any unofficial dealings over its sea border row with Israel, after the powerful Hezbollah movement sent three drones towards an Israeli gas rig that were shot down. Hezbollah launched its operation on Saturday following long-standing but so far fruitless U.S.-mediated efforts to agree on a maritime border between the two countries near an area where Israel has made large natural gas discoveries. "Lebanon considers that any action outside the framework of the state's responsibility and the diplomatic context in which the negotiations are happening is unacceptable and exposes (Lebanon) to unnecessary risks," a statement by the office of Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati office said.

  • Top general says military to leave Sudan political talks

    Sudan's leading general said Monday the country's military will withdraw from negotiations meant to solve the ongoing political crisis after a coup last year, allowing civil society representatives to take their place. In televised statements aired on Sudan’s state television, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan also promised that he will dissolve the sovereign council that he leads after a new transitional government is formed. The council has governed the country since the military took power in a coup last year.

  • High court ruling impacts Massachusetts gun licensing rules

    High court ruling impacts Massachusetts gun licensing rules

  • With A Return to Live Programming, Can the Essence Festival Resume Its Dominance?

    Headlining sets by Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, a reunited Fugees and New Edition offer a mixed bag for the storied festival

  • Boris Johnson latest news: Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign from Cabinet

    Watch: Moment Raab is wrong-footed by Lord McDonald's letter How No 10's story has changed Jeremy Hunt would lose Tory leadership contest, poll finds

  • Illinois leaders offer condolences after Highland Park mass shooting

    Gov. JB Pritzker said “there are no words” for the Fourth of July parade shooting that left six people dead and dozens injured. His GOP challenger, Darren Bailey, offered prayer and then said “let’s move on and let’s celebrate the independence of our nation.” He later apologized.

  • As the first trans woman in Mayor Scott’s cabinet, Londyn Smith-De Richelieu makes focus domestic violence

    For Londyn Smith-De Richelieu, the new director of LGBTQ Affairs for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the rate which Black transgender women are being killed is unacceptable. Her job is to change that, she said. For example, Bailey Reeves, 17, who is Black, was shot in the torso in Northeast Baltimore, The Sun reported in 2019; Reeves, of Rockville, later died at a nearby hospital. The same ...

  • Henderson County Sheriff's Office makes 41 arrests in drug bust

    The Henderson County Drug Task Force arrested 41 people and shut down six "drug houses" in a bust on June 30.

  • Ukraine invasion turning into protracted war that Russia will win, experts warn

    Experts have said Ukraine can win - but only if its allies step up to the plate and offer substantial support.

  • Little Big Town Share ‘All Summer’ As Latest Preview Of Upcoming Tenth Album

    The group recently completed a run of European shows as special guests of the Eagles.

  • Brittney Griner pens note to Biden asking for help out of Russian prison

    The WNBA star sent President Joe Biden a handwritten letter, urging him to help get her out of Russian custody, expressing fears she could be held "forever."

  • 'Heartstopper' Cast Danced in Front of Homophobic Protestors At Pride

    Joe Locke and Kit Connor were present.

  • Turkey should 'play by the rules': Greek defence minister

    Greece is open to engagement with Turkey, but Ankara should start 'playing by the rules', Greece's defence minister said on Tuesday. Tensions recently resurfaced after Turkey accused Greece of arming islands in the Aegean Sea which it says should have a demilitarised status under international treaties. Last month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan halted bilateral talks in a dispute over airspace violations and after accusing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of pressuring the United States to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

  • Mayor: Ukrainian city of Sloviansk hit by 'massive shelling'

    A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, a city in the path of Moscow's offensive came under sustained bombardment, its mayor said Tuesday. Mayor Vadim Lyakh said in a Facebook that “massive shelling” pummeled Sloviansk, which had a population of about 107,000 before Russian invaded Ukraine more than four months ago. The barrage targeting Sloviansk underscored fears that Russian forces were positioned to advance farther into Ukraine's Donbas region, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial area where the country's most experienced soldiers are concentrated.