Turkish police detain 76 over attacks on Syrian refugees

·1 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police in Turkey on Thursday detained 76 people in connection with attacks on homes and businesses believed to be owned by Syrians after a Turkish teenager was killed in a fight with a group of refugees from Syria.

A hundreds-strong mob took to the streets of the capital Ankara’s Altindag neighborhood late Wednesday, throwing stones at Syrian refugees’ homes, ransacking some shops and chanting anti-Syrian slogans, local media reports said.

The violence, which comes as sentiment against Syrian and Afghan refugees is running high, followed the stabbing death of 18-year-old Emirhan Yalcin in the same neighborhood earlier in the day.

Ankara police said 76 suspects were taken into custody on Thursday, suspected of either involvement in the attacks or of sharing provocative social media postings that allegedly helped stoke the violence. At least 38 of the suspects had prior criminal records, police said.

Turkey, which is grappling with a battered economy and high unemployment, is home to around 4 million mostly-Syrian refugees. There is public concern that the country may be faced with a fresh refugee influx from Afghanistan, where the Taliban have been making gains as U.S. and NATO troops withdraw.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Heat waves roast U.S., shatter records in Europe, northern Africa as deadly wildfires erupt

    Extreme heat and wildfires are plaguing the U.S. and Europe, along with northern Africa. Thursday marks the peak of the latest heat wave in the Mid-Atlantic states, with Washington, D.C. likely to reach or eclipse 100°F Thursday, with a heat index closer to 105 or 110°F. Why it matters: Heat waves and wildfires are two clear manifestations of the growing risks and impacts of global warming, a conclusion reinforced by the authoritative U.N. IPCC's report published Monday. Stay on top of the lates

  • Hochul: I'll run for governor after finishing Cuomo's term

    Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will serve out the remainder of Andrew Cuomo's term after he steps down amid sexual harassment allegations, said Thursday she plans to run for governor in her own right next year. Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat who has served as Erie County clerk and served one term in Congress before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2014, will become the first woman to be New York's governor when Cuomo's resignation becomes official on Aug. 24. Hochul deflected questions about whether the state Assembly should proceed with impeachment proceedings despite Cuomo's impending exit, telling NBC, “I don’t believe it’s my position to weigh in on that situation.”

  • Streatham attack: Police officer describes moment he ‘locked eyes’ with terrorist

    Inquest hears Sudesh Amman ran towards police surveillance team with knife

  • Israel's envoy inaugurates diplomatic mission in Morocco

    Israel’s foreign minister on Thursday inaugurated the country’s diplomatic representation in Morocco, a symbol of the normalization of the relations between the two nations. Yair Lapid’s two-day visit is the first to the country by an Israeli minister since 2003. It comes comes less than a year after Israel and Morocco reached a deal to establish formal ties under the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.”

  • Met Police to review Jeffrey Epstein allegations amid Prince Andrew lawsuit

    Asked about the accusations against the Duke of York on LBC, the head of the Metropolitan Police said that a review into the Jeffrey Epstein allegations is under way but no investigation is taking place.

  • Two teenagers arrested after man was killed 'protecting his daughter'

    Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday night after a father-of-three was stabbed to death while reportedly defending his teenage daughter from a group of boys.

  • Inovio: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    Last year, as coronavirus stocks became a thing, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) was one of the early front runners, and investors pinned hopes on the biotech’s potential Covid-19 DNA vaccine INO-4800. But the company has been unable to complete its program while others have progressed passed regulatory hurdles and brought their respective vaccines to market. In fact, the phase 3 portion of the U.S. trial is still on hold, as questions still remain regarding the proprietary delivery device via whic

  • Syrian properties in Ankara attacked after youth killed

    A crowd of Turks attacked shops and homes belonging to Syrians in the Turkish capital Ankara overnight in the wake of a street fight that led to a Turkish youth being fatally stabbed, a witness and media reports said. The windows of Syrians' shops and homes were smashed and a vehicle was overturned and set on fire during the unrest in the Altindag district of Ankara. Broadcaster CNN Turk said one Turkish youth had died and one was wounded.

  • How China’s Digital Currency Could Challenge the Almighty Dollar

    Every morning, Mei Yi waves goodbye to his wife and 3-year-old son and sets off for his finance job in central Beijing, riding into town by public bike share. In recent weeks, however, Mei has jettisoned the Alipay mobile-payment app run by Ant Group, an affiliate of e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, for a digital wallet of renminbi (RMB), as China’s currency is called. The wallet is issued as a pilot project by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the country’s central bank.

  • Many parents are saying no to sleepovers. At what cost?

    Some parents see sleepovers as a "rite of passage." Others say they're potentially too harmful to risk. Here's what child development experts say.

  • A 30-year-old Florida woman gave birth, took 2 photos with her baby and died days later of COVID-19

    Kristen McMullen's death comes amid a record-breaking surge of cases across Florida, where some ERs are "inundated" with COVID-19 patients.

  • Italy logged a temperature of 119.8 degrees Fahrenheit in what could be Europe's hottest day ever

    Sicily's meteorological service logged the temperature on Wednesday. The record needs to be verified by the United Nations.

  • US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

    The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight time last week, the latest sign that employers are laying off fewer people as they struggle to fill a record number of open jobs and meet a surge in consumer demand. Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell to 375,000 from 387,000 the previous week. Filings for unemployment benefits have traditionally been seen as a real-time gauge of the job market's health, but the measure's reliability has deteriorated during the pandemic.

  • John Travolta says his iconic dance with Princess Diana was actually her idea

    In PBS' "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales," John Travolta said Nancy Reagan told him it was Princess Diana's fantasy to dance with him.

  • 'You owe me child support': How 'The Walking Dead' cast says they'd react if they knew Rick Grimes was alive

    Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Josh McDermitt tell Insider what their "TWD" characters would do if they learned Rick was alive all this time.

  • Turkey still keen to run Kabul airport despite Taliban advance -officials

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey is for now still intent on running and guarding Kabul airport after other foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan, but is monitoring the situation after rapid advances by Taliban insurgents, two Turkish officials said. Taliban fighters took control of another city in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the eighth provincial capital to fall to them in six days, as U.S.-led foreign forces complete their withdrawal. Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks.

  • Census data kicks off effort to reshape US House districts

    Redistricting season officially kicks off with the release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide — potentially helping determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and providing an electoral edge for the next decade. The new data being released Thursday will show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census.

  • Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense

    A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.

  • Howard Dean Names ‘Canary In The Coal Mine’ Who May Signal Ron DeSantis' Downfall

    The former Democratic Party leader said there's one key thing Florida's Republican governor doesn't seem to have grasped about the coronavirus.

  • In a cutting response to a Fox News question, Jen Psaki said Trump suggested people 'inject versions of poison into their veins' as a COVID-19 cure

    Psaki was responding to Fox News' Peter Doocy, who suggested President Joe Biden was responsible for vaccine hesitancy.