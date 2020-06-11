Turkish president accused of creating 'militia' as neighbourhood watch is given powers to carry guns

Tayyip Recep Erdogan, the Turkish president, has been accused of setting up local militias after the Turkish parliament passed a bill that will allow neighbourhood watchmen to carry guns and arrest residents.

The so-called “Night Eagles” were revived by the president in the wake of an attempted military coup in 2016 and ordered to patrol their communities in search of suspicious behaviour.

Now, the country’s parliament has approved a law put forward by Mr Erdogan’s ruling AK party that will grant major new powers to the neighbourhood watch, such as the right to carry out arrests, order people to identify themselves and in some cases use lethal force.

In effect, members of the Night Eagles will have nearly the same powers as Turkish police officers but without the same levels of training and experience.

Critics of the new law say there is a risk that the Night Eagles will abuse their new powers, while one opposition figure accused the president of creating a “militia.”

“This law is not about protecting the people or the district. It is a law to protect the state from the people,” said Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a member of parliament from the Peoples' Democratic Party, which opposes Mr Erdogan.

“They are using the institution of night watchmen to set up a militia," claimed Mahir Polat of the Turkish Republican People’s Party.

Other opponents have warned that the watchmen will not receive enough training to do their job properly.

One senior opposition figure, Engin Altay of the Republican People's Party, said: "You cannot give someone a gun and send them into the street with broad authority after 40 days of training.”

However, Turkey’s interior ministry, which oversees the Night Eagles, has defended the night’s watch and says it has led to a 41 per cent decrease in burglary.

With more than 28,000 members, the Night Eagles institution has grown substantially after an attempted military coup in July 2016 against Mr Erdogan.

The parliamentary debate on the new laws, which took place on Tuesday, became so heated that at one point MPs exchanged blows, according to local media reports.

But the bill passed comfortably due to the AK party’s 337-seat majority, which includes 46 allies from the nationalist party MHP.

Since the attempted coup, Turkey has jailed tens of thousands of people and suspended or sacked more than 100,000 civil servants and security staff.

Opponents of Mr Erdogan have accused him of launching a crackdown on political dissent and independent journalism, but he insists the measures are in the interests of public safety.