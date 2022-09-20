Turkish President Erdoğan, via translator, calls on Russia's war with Ukraine to be resolved through peace negotiations.

During the United Nations General Assembly, Turkish President Erdoğan, via a translator, calls on Russia's war with Ukraine to be resolved through peace negotiations. The Turkish President is one of the few leaders that is still communicating with Russia’s President Putin and recently met with him in Uzbekistan last week. President Erdoğan has been a complicated figure in the Russia-Ukrainian war and as a member of NATO since he has frequently been the sole party to disagree with the general NATO consensus.

ERDOĞAN: “We have proven our stance while we were fighting against the crisis created as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The Ukrainian conflict is exceeding the seventh month threshold and we think that the war will never have a triumph and a fair peace process will not have a loser. This is important because we are always underlining the significance of diplomacy in the settlement of the dispute should through dialogue once and for all.”