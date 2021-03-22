Turkish Stock Drop Triggers Circuit Breakers as Banks Tumble

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stock exchange was forced into back-to-back trading halts as equities fell the most in eight years after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s surprise ouster of the country’s central bank chief.

The BIST 100 Index slumped 9.8% to close at 1379.25 in the biggest retreat since June 2013, with all members finishing lower. The drop triggered circuit breakers for the first time since their introduction in August as the benchmark sank 5%, then extended losses to 7%.

READ: Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Exit Stokes Lira Turmoil

Turkish markets are taking a hit in the wake of Erdogan’s weekend firing of Naci Agbal, whose appointment in November had marked a return to more hawkish monetary policy. The lira tumbled as much as 15% against the dollar during early hours of Asia trading.

“Investors are worried that the replacement of the central bank governor could mark a U-turn in monetary policy setting,” said Mathieu Racheter, an emerging-market strategist at Julius Baer in Zurich, who cut Turkish stocks to underweight.

“While the MSCI Turkey remains the cheapest equity market within our emerging market universe, an increase in inflation will likely lead to a further de-rating going forward,” he said.

Drug distributor Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS and car retailer Dogus Otomotiv were among 18 stocks in the benchmark that lost 10% in Monday’s session. The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, where foreign investors’ presence is higher, sank 9.9%.

Turkey’s stock exchange said it was monitoring trading activity continuously and called on investors to act in line with regulations.

    The Turkish lira plunged 15pc overnight to a near-record low after the central bank's rate-hiking Governor was replaced by President Tayyip Erdogan. Stocks followed suit, diving 9pc before trading was suspended, while bond markets also dropped, forcing up Government borrowing costs as investors fear the country could impose capital controls to stop outflows. Hawkish incumbent Naci Agbal raised interest rates by two percentage points on Thursday, taking the headline rate to 19pc as he battled double-digit inflation. However the President is known to favour low rates. Mr Agbal was replaced with Sahap Kavcioglu, who has recently warned against high interest rates, arguing they contribute to higher inflation. This is the third time in two years that a Governor of Turkey's central bank has been ousted. Mr Kavcioglu said he would "continue to use the monetary policy tools effectively in line with its main objective of achieving a permanent fall in inflation". "The decline in inflation will foster macroeconomic stability through the fall in country risk premiums and a permanent improvement in financing costs, and will contribute to the development of conditions essential for sustainable growth that will enhance investment, production, exports and employment." The currency clawed back some of its losses in early trading, returning it from lows of 8.485 against the dollar back to 7.98, though this remains significantly weaker than Friday's post-rate hike level of 7.22.

