Turkish Textile Sector Struggles in Wake of Pandemic

In mid-March, suddenly, there was radio silence. Then, slowly, the requests began to creep in. “We must cancel our order”; “Those goods aren’t my responsibility”; “I don’t care what we agreed, if you don’t drop the price, we’re not paying for that.”

As Europe and the U.S. began to close down in the grip of the coronavirus, attempts by beleaguered international fashion brands to delay, reduce or cancel payments to Turkish manufacturers became an avalanche. Worse still were those remaining silent as the pandemic grew, leaving suppliers hanging on, wondering if they were ever going to get rid of finished goods, pay their own suppliers or, even, go bankrupt.

When most of Europe and many U.S. states were in lockdown and retailers shut up shop, the knock-on effect on Turkey’s booming clothing manufacturing industry looked enormous.

“We were left all alone with $1.5 billion to $2 billion worth of stock,” said Seref Fayat, chair of the clothing committee at Turkey’s main industry group, TOBB.

The sector had shrunk by around 30 percent just at the end of March. By the end of April, it had contracted by a record-breaking 65 percent.

Hadi Karasu, head of the Turkish Clothing Manufacturers Association, put it even more bluntly. “I said then that brands were wrecking our industry, and I stand by that,” Karasu, who is also a new vice president of Euratex, the European trade body, told WWD. “I’m not being emotional. This happened. In March, with all that panic, all talk of things like solidarity, sustainability, code of conduct went right out of the window.”

When textile companies came to call, manufacturers were asked to pay for goods nominated by foreign brands. Utility bills started to come in. Concerns over cash flow loomed. The potential fallout was huge for an industry that directly sustains more than 1.5 million workers — a further 3.5 million including families — with an equally large number of associated jobs in sectors such as marketing, distribution and cotton growing.

“They didn’t seem to understand that for so many people it was a life-and-death situation. We were just all in shock,” said Karasu. “If they had continued like that we would be left with a huge disaster.”

The clothing and textile industry is vital to the economic health of Turkey, second only to the automotive sector. The world’s sixth biggest exporter of textiles and Europe’s third biggest source of ready-to-wear, Turkey is a rare net exporter — contributing up to 15 percent of the country’s exports.

In April and May, worried clothing associations began to issue calls for calm and pleas for cooperation between buyers and suppliers as the TGSD’s Coronavirus Help Desk flooded with messages of concern and complaint.

Things began to stabilize. Big fashion groups such as Inditex and H&M discussed solutions. Levi Strauss & Co., Adidas and Nike Inc. cooperated, prompting others to follow suit. Payments were made or rescheduled. Slowly, Western governments supported industries and workers, allowing their brands to give assurances to suppliers. The inventory affected dwindled to around $200 million to $300 million worth and the situation has been improving. But problems continue.

“Some brands still aren’t paying up. And this includes well-known names,” Fayat, who is also chairman of the board at System Denim, told WWD. He pointed out that Turkish government support was less comprehensive than in Europe and the U.S., as it is mostly loans and limited wage support, rather than furlough schemes, interest-free lending and grants. Yet that didn’t stop the pleading and bargaining.

“You think, how can we possibly be in better shape than you?” Fayat said. “I get maybe 5 to 10 percent of the price that these goods are sold at. They sell at multiples of 30 or 40 times cost. I know this. I put the price tags on.”

Nobody is yet willing to name and shame offenders — although Karasu said he may well have to after the next round of talks — but all agree that there has been a lot of “bad behavior.”

Asked about the main culprits, fingers point unanimously to the U.K. and the U.S.

According to Mustafa Gültepe, head of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters Association, Europeans eventually behaved well. “The best were the Germans. The French, the Spanish were OK.”