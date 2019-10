ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turkish and U.S. military authorities exchanged and coordinated information ahead of an attack in Syria's Idlib, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"Prior to the U.S. operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the ministry said on Twitter. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams)