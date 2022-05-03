Turkmenistan country profile

·2 min read
Map of Turkmenistan
Map of Turkmenistan

Known for its autocratic government and large gas reserves, Turkmenistan also has a reputation as an island of stability in restive Central Asia.

Despite its gas wealth, much of Turkmenistan's population is still impoverished. After independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 the country entered a period of isolation that has only recently begun to end.

Turkmenistan produces roughly 70 billion cubic metres of natural gas each year, and about two-thirds of its exports go to Russia's Gazprom gas monopoly.

The government has sought out gas deals with several other countries, including China and neighbouring Iran, in order to reduce its dependency on Russia.

FACTS

LEADER

President: Serdar Berdymukhamedov

Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov
Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov

Serdar Berdymukhamedov took over in March 2022 as the third president of the authoritarian state.

His father Gurbanguly had become president in 2007, on the death of his own mentor Saparmyrat Niyazov.

Like his predecessors, President Berdymukhamedov wields absolute power, and is the focus of a personality cult in the state-run media.

MEDIA

The government has an absolute monopoly of the media and state TV and radio pump out a steady stream of propaganda.

Reporters Without Borders has called Turkmenistan "an ever-expanding news black hole".

Foreign news and opposition websites are blocked and international social networks are often inaccessible.

Read full media profile

TIMELINE

Some key events in Turkmenistan's history:

6th century BC - Area of what is now Turkmenistan forms part of the Persian Empire of Cyrus the Great.

1881 - Area of present-day Turkmenistan incorporated into Russian Turkestan after Battle of Gok Tepe.

1925 - Turkmenistan becomes a fully-fledged constituent republic of the USSR. It does not gain independence until 1991.

2009 December - Pipeline opened for gas exports to China, breaking Russia's stranglehold on Turkmenistan's energy reserves.

Statue of Niyazov
The late president Niyazov developed a personality cult, embodied by a rotating, gold statue of himself
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed Mariupol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockFrench President Emmanuel Macron held a two-hour call with Vladimir Putin in which he asked the Russian leader to allow evacuations to continue from the Azovst

  • Advisors Say Fed Is Behind Curve. Catching Up Could Be a ‘Rocky Road.’

    Financial advisors say the Federal Reserve put itself in a tough spot by waiting too long to raise rates.

  • Energy companies 'should be banned' from cutting off supply amid cost-of-living crisis

    Senior Labour MP Hilary Benn has said humans have the right to heat and light for their homes.

  • UK's Johnson invokes Churchill in "finest hour" speech to Ukraine parliament

    In a remote address to the Ukrainian parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hails Ukraine's resistance of the Russian invasion as the country's "finest hour," a phrase first used by his hero Winston Churchill in a speech in 1940.

  • On this date: Mychal Thompson has game of his life in 1988 playoffs

    On May 1, 1988, big man Mychal Thompson was unstoppable in a playoff game between the Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

  • Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, says Iltalehti newspaper

    Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported late on Sunday, citing anonymous government sources. The decision to join will come in two steps on that day, with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto first announcing his approval for the Nordic neighbour of Russia to join the Western defence alliance, followed by parliamentary groups giving their approval for the application, the paper reported. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland and Sweden to the verge of applying for NATO membership and abandoning a belief held for decades that peace was best kept by not publicly choosing sides.

  • Zelenskyy: Lifting of Russian sanctions not up for discussion

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Monday, 2 May 2022, 18:00 The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has refuted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statement that the lifting of sanctions on Russia is being discussed in the talks between the two countries.

  • 'It's a really scary time': Abortion-rights protests planned in wake of Supreme Court leak

    The Women's March and other abortion-rights groups were planning protests Tuesday in Washington, New York and elsewhere.

  • U.S. Marine Reunited with Family after Russian Prisoner Swap

    Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine freed from imprisonment in Russia in a prisoner exchange conducted on April 27 has now been reunited with his family.

  • Trump Is the Only Thing Holding the Democrats Together

    Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump is the glue of the Democratic coalition.At least, that’s the only logical conclusion to be drawn from Politico’s reporting that President Joe Biden’s plan for the 2022 midterms is to turn “the campaign into a contrast with Donald Trump and the Republicans.” This strategy was also telegraphed at the White House Correspondents Association dinner this past weekend, when Biden quipped: “We had a horrible plague followed by two years of COVID.”Maybe the lesson is that Bi

  • 10 Things to Never Buy at Costco

    There's no argument that shopping at a warehouse store like Costco can be great for your budget. At the same time, not every single "deal" at Costco is really a deal. With that in mind, here are 10 things to think twice about before picking up on your next Costco run.

  • Pope says he has offered to meet with Putin but has received no Kremlin response

    Pontiff, who has refrained from direct censure of the invasion of Ukraine, reportedly warns Russian Orthodox patriarch against serving as ‘Putin’s altar boy.’

  • What you need to know about Finland and Sweden's path to NATO membership

    Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden have been considering applying for membership of the NATO military alliance, which would mark a major policy shift for the Nordic region. On May 12, Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership, newspaper Iltalehti reported on Sunday, citing anonymous Finnish government sources. President Sauli Niinisto would first announce his approval for Finland to join, followed by parliamentary groups giving their approval for the application.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Quarter of Russian battle groups rendered 'ineffective'

    Russian TV host warns UK could be hit with nuclear strike ‘I want to see Putin hanged’, says Gazprom boss who fled Russia First Ukrainian civilians rescued from Mariupol steelworks Scholz says ‘I’d rather be cautious’ over sending arms to Ukraine Sergey Lavrov claims Hitler had 'Jewish blood' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Ukraine 'past the point of negotiations'

    Ukraine is past the point of negotiations with Russia as it approaches the "63rd day of a three-day invasion", according to the country's ambassador to the UK.

  • Elon Musk's Promise to Ukraine Bears Fruit

    Elon Musk promises a lot. This was the case in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Digital Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asked the billionaire for help on Twitter after he made a huge promise.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in more than 1-1/2 years as workers quit

    U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in April amid a rise in workers quitting their jobs, and manufacturers are becoming more anxious about supply over the summer because of China's zero tolerance COVID-19 policy. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chair Timothy Fiore said on Monday that coronavirus outbreaks overseas were "creating a near-term headwind for the U.S. manufacturing community," noting that some manufacturers worried "about their Asian partners' ability to deliver reliably in the summer months." The ISM's index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month, the lowest since a matching reading in September 2020, from 57.1 in March.

  • Costco and Other Wholesale Clubs Are Selling Gas So Cheap They’re Losing Money in Some States

    The steep price discounts are a bid by Walmart+, Costco, BJ's, and Sam's Club to lure more customers in the door.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.