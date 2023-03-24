Turkmenistan country profile

4
BBC
·3 min read
Map of Turkmenistan
Map of Turkmenistan

Known for its autocratic government and large gas reserves, Turkmenistan has been an island of stability in restive Central Asia.

Despite the gas wealth, much of the population lives in poverty. After independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, the country entered a period of isolation that has only recently begun to end.

Turkmenistan produces roughly 70 billion cubic metres of natural gas each year, and about two-thirds of its exports go to Russia's Gazprom gas monopoly.

The government has sought out gas deals with several other countries, including China and neighbouring Iran, in order to reduce its dependency on Russia.

TURKMENISTAN: FACTS

  • Capital: Ashgabat

  • Area: 491,210 sq km

  • Population: 5.6 million

  • Language: Turkmen

  • Life expectancy: 64 years (men) 71 years (women)

LEADER

President: Serdar Berdymukhamedov

Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov
Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov

Serdar Berdymukhamedov took over in March 2022 as the third president of the authoritarian state.

His father Gurbanguly had become president in 2007, on the death of his own mentor Saparmyrat Niyazov.

Like his predecessors, President Berdymukhamedov wields absolute power, and is the focus of a personality cult in the state-run media. The Turkmenistan legislature is considered to be a rubber stamp parliament by outside observers,

MEDIA

The government has an absolute monopoly of the media and state TV and radio pump out a steady stream of propaganda.

Reporters Without Borders has called Turkmenistan "an ever-expanding news black hole".

Foreign news and opposition websites are blocked and international social networks are often inaccessible.

TIMELINE

Participants take part in a parade in central Ashgabat in September 2018, on the 27th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence.
Participants in an independence day parade in Ashgabat

Some key events in Turkmenistan's history:

6th century BC - Area of what is now Turkmenistan forms part of the Persian Empire of Cyrus the Great.

4th century BC - Alexander the Great of Macedonia conquers Central Asia.

7th century AD - Arabs conquer Central Asia and convert inhabitants Islam.

10th-13th Centuries - Nomadic Oghuz Seljuk tribes - the ancestors of present-day Turkmens - and Mongols immigrate from northeast; Genghis Khan conquers the region.

15th-17th Centuries - Southern part of modern Turkmenistan comes under Persian rule, while the northern part is dominated by the Uzbek-ruled states of Khiva and Bukhara.

1881 - Area of present-day Turkmenistan incorporated into Russian Turkestan after Battle of Gok Tepe.

1916 - Turkmens join other Central Asians in violently opposing Russian decree conscripting them for non-combatant duties.

1921 - Turkmenistan forms part of the Turkestan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic (ASSR).

1925 - Turkmenistan becomes a fully-fledged constituent republic of the USSR.

1948 - Over 100,000 killed when earthquake devastates Ashgabat.

1960-67 - Turkmen cotton production expands dramatically following the completion of the Karakum Canal.

1991- Turkmenistan proclaims independence, with Saparmurat Niyazov as its leader.

1999 - Parliament votes Saparmurat Niyazov president for life.

2002 - President Niyazov renames the months of the year after himself, his mother and a book he wrote, the Ruhnama.

2007 - Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov becomes president on the death of his mentor Saparmyrat Niyazov. No opposition candidate was allowed to take part in the presidential election.

2009 - A pipeline is opened for gas exports to China, breaking Russia's stranglehold on Turkmenistan's energy reserves.

2015 - Construction work starts on a $10bn pipeline which will carry gas from Turkmenistan to India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

2022 - Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov steps down as president in favour of his own son Serdar.

Statue of Niyazov
The late President Niyazov developed a personality cult, embodied by a rotating, gold statue of himself

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers hoping to remove Trump's name from Hudson Valley state park

    Donald Trump's current legal woes have spawned another attempt to take his name off a Hudson Valley park. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says the sponsor of the state legislation says the seventh attempt might be the charm.

  • What we know about 2024 NFL draft in Detroit, Michigan

    The NFL draft in Detroit will take place April 25-27, 2024. Here's what you need to know.

  • Scientists Solve the Mystery Behind the Oumuamua 'Alien Spacecraft' Comet

    Astronomers have come up with a long-awaited explanation for the behavior of a very peculiar comet

  • Canada Lawmaker Resigns From Government Over China Charge

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian lawmaker has resigned from Justin Trudeau’s governing Liberal Party caucus after a media report alleged he spoke to Chinese diplomats in Toronto in 2021 and advised them not to release two imprisoned Canadians for political reasons.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War

  • India current account deficit likely narrowed to 2.7% of GDP in Q4: Reuters poll

    India's current account deficit is likely to have improved in the final quarter of 2022 from a nine-year high in July-September as the goods trade gap moderated and net services exports rose, a Reuters poll found. The median forecast of 22 economists polled March 16-23 showed a current account deficit of $23.0 billion in October-December 2022, or 2.7% of gross domestic product (GDP). More than half of the expected narrowing is due to a reduction in the goods trade deficit, suggesting weakening domestic demand in Asia's third-largest economy.

  • Soldier killed during support mission in Vietnam War identified

    Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 3 Larry A. Zich will be buried in Lincoln, Nebraska.

  • What Do I Need to Know About 401(k) Withdrawal Taxes?

    One of the most attractive features of a 401(k) plan is that you can contribute pretax dollars throughout your career. This reduces your taxable income and allows you to contribute more to your retirement with each paycheck. That said, you're … Continue reading → The post All About 401(k) Withdrawal Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine says three killed in Donetsk region strike

    A Russian strike on a humanitarian support centre in an eastern Ukraine town killed three people, the emergencies service said on Friday, revising their previous toll of five dead.Authorities in the southern region of Kherson, partly controlled by Russian forces, said one civilian had been killed in Russian strikes in the past 24 hours. bur/ach 

  • Paul McCartney almost quit music after the Beatles broke up

    The Beatles founding member Paul McCartney confessed he nearly left the music industry after the popular British rock band disbanded in 1970.

  • Rybakina overcomes determined Kalinskaya, Americans progress

    Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina survived a spirited comeback from Russian Anna Kalinskaya at the Miami Open on Thursday, progressing to the third round with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win.Spain's Badosa battled to a 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 6-3 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund while Russian Anastasia Potapova defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3.

  • U.S. Sen. Graham admonished by chamber's ethics panel for campaign-related violation

    A bipartisan congressional ethics panel admonished Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday, saying the South Carolina Republican violated rules by soliciting campaign donations in a federal building last year for Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Walker, a former NFL football player, was former President Donald Trump's handpicked Senate Republican candidate for Georgia in 2022. The Senate Ethics Committee said in a letter that Graham solicited campaign contributions for Walker five times during a media interview in the Senate Russell Office Building on Nov. 30, 2022.

  • TikTok chief faces hostile US lawmakers over China ties

    TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced relentless questioning from combative US lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle Thursday over the video-sharing app's alleged ties to China and its danger to teens.The 40-year-old Singaporean suffered unusually intense grilling by both Republicans and Democrats who fear that Beijing could subvert the site for spying, data harvesting and to secretly defend a Chinese Communist Party agenda.The Harvard-educated former banker failed over several grueling hours to defuse an existential threat to TikTok as the app seeks to survive a White House ultimatum that it either split from its Chinese ownership or get banned in the United States.In the morning session of the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, lawmakers afforded Chew no respite, frequently denying him opportunities to expand on his answers or tout the site's huge global popularity with young people."ByteDance is not owned or controlled by the Chinese government and is a private company," Chew told lawmakers in his opening remarks, referring to TikTok's China-based parent company."We believe what's needed are clear transparent rules that apply broadly to all tech companies -- ownership is not at the core of addressing these concerns," Chew added.A ban would be an unprecedented act on a media company by the US government, cutting off 150 million monthly users in the country from an application that has become a cultural powerhouse -- especially for young people."TikTok has repeatedly chosen the path for more control, more surveillance and more manipulation. Your platform should be banned," committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said as she began the hearing.The 150 million US users on TikTok are "Americans that the CCP can collect sensitive information on, and control what we ultimately see, hear and believe," added the Republican, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.In one particularly uncomfortable moment for Chew, he was forced to acknowledge that some personal data of Americans was still subject to Chinese law, but insisted that would soon be changed.The US representatives also confronted Chew with dire examples of young users promoting suicide or dangerous stunts that have proved fatal and angered authorities globally."Your technology is literally leading to death," said Congressman Gus Bilirakis as he pointed to a family in the audience whose son was killed in a train tragedy that his family says was linked to TikTok.- Warning from Beijing -Ahead of the hearing, the commerce ministry in Beijing said it would "firmly oppose" a forced sale, underlining that any deal or spin-off of TikTok would require approval by Chinese authorities."Forcing the sale of TikTok... will seriously undermine the confidence of investors from various countries, including China, to invest in the US," added spokesperson Shu&nbsp;Jueting.TikTok is under the gun of several pieces of legislation - including one bill backed by the White House that already paves the way for a ban of the app - and has united lawmakers across the political divide."Mister Chew, welcome to the most bipartisan committee in Congress. We may not always agree on how to get there, but we care about our national security, we care about our economy, and we sure as heck care about our children," said congressman Buddy Carter, a Republican.On Wednesday, a group of around a dozen teenagers, teachers and business owners rallied at the US Capitol to express their opposition to the potential ban."Are there other platforms out there? Absolutely -- I'm on them. But none of them have the reach that TikTok has," aspiring soapmaking entrepreneur @countrylather2020 told her 70,000 followers in a video recorded after she arrived in Washington.TikTok still hopes to appease the authorities.Chew's testimony promoted the company's elaborate plan -- known as Project Texas -- to satisfy national security concerns, under which&nbsp;the handling of US data will be ring-fenced into a US-run division.But lawmakers poured serious doubts on the project, saying it would do nothing to remove their concerns that TikTok was vulnerable to China."TikTok needs to be an American company with American values and end all ties to the Chinese Communist Party," said Congressman Darren Soto, a Democrat.arp/sst

  • Is Artificial Intelligence a Danger to These Stocks?

    Artificial intelligence is changing how creators build content and how businesses work, and we're only scratching the surface of the pending disruption. In this video, Travis Hoium discusses three companies that could be disrupted by AI and one that he thinks could be in real trouble.

  • Ron DeSantis Is Asked If He'd Be Donald Trump's Vice President. His Answer Is Telling.

    The Florida governor addressed whether he'd be Trump's 2024 vice-presidential running mate.

  • A Journalist Believes He Was Banned From Midjourney After His AI Images Of Donald Trump Getting Arrested Went Viral

    “I suspect it was pushing my luck when I did the [Twitter] thread,” Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins said.View Entire Post ›

  • Melania Trump Remains 'Angry' at Donald over Stormy Daniels Drama, Is Focused on Her Son and Herself: Sources

    “She doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight," a source tells PEOPLE of the former first lady's attitude toward her husband's pending legal issues

  • Trump Attorneys Tell Him to Prepare to Lose to Alvin Bragg

    His team is telling him to "win it on appeal," arguing without evidence that the former Republican president can't get a fair trial in Manhattan

  • Trump Already Has a Plan to Get Revenge on Alvin Bragg

    If Trump retakes the White House, he and his team will arrive with a detailed plot to take down the Manhattan DA

  • China threatens consequences over US warship's actions

    China threatened “serious consequences” Friday after the United States Navy sailed a destroyer around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea for the second day in a row, in a move Beijing claimed was a violation of its sovereignty and security. The warning comes amid growing tensions between China and the United States in the region, as Washington pushes back at Beijing's growingly assertive posture in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway it claims virtually in its entirety. On Thursday, after the U.S. sailed the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer near the Paracel Islands, China said its navy and air force had forced the American vessel away, a claim the U.S. military denied.

  • 'Daily Show' Guest Host Al Franken Gives Susan Collins A Blunt Reminder Of Her Failure

    The former senator from Minnesota roasted his onetime colleague from Maine.