Turkmenistan strikes natural gas deal with China's CNPC

·1 min read

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — China's state-owned CNPC has started work to set up new wells at Turkmenistan's giant natural gas fields in exchange for future gas supplies, news reports said Tuesday.

It will take China National Petroleum Corporation 2 1/2 years to make three new wells at the Galkynysh field operational, Turkmen media reported. Each will have a daily output of three million cubic meters of gas.

Under the deal with CNPC, Turkmenistan will pay for its services by supplying 17 billion cubic meters (600 billion cubic feet) of gas a year for the period of three years to a total of 51 billion cubic meters (1.8 trillion cubic feet) of gas.

Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the country annually supplies 40 billion cubic meters of gas to China.

Turkmenistan’s economy is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves.

China is the main export market for Turkmen gas, and the country ships smaller amounts to Russia. The Central Asian nation also has been working to build a pipeline that would pump gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in UK

    PayPal is launching a new service enabling its customers in the UK to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency.Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are the four digital currencies on offer.The roll-out marks the company’s first international expansion of its cryptocurrencies services outside of the United Statesand could inspire further mainstream adoption of the new asset class.Paypal launched crypto buying and selling in the U.S. in early 2021, enabling customers to use their digital coin holdings to shop at the millions of merchants on its network.With over 403 million active accounts globally, the California-based company is one of the largest mainstream financial companies to offer such a service.Customers will be able to buy the cryptocurrencies through their PayPal wallets online or on the mobile app.They will also be able to:- view real-time crypto prices- access educational content to help answer commonly asked questions- and learn more about cryptocurrencies, including the opportunities and risks.The company hopes its foray into the new asset class will encourage global use of virtual coins…and prepare its network for new digital currencies that may be developed by corporations and central banks.Vice president and general manager for blockchain, crypto and digital currencies at PayPal, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, said in a statement:"We are committed to continue working closely with regulators in the UK, and around the world, to offer our support – and meaningfully contribute to shaping the role digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce."PayPal's move comes as more established financial companies have started offering their clients access to digital assets amid rising cryptocurrency prices.

  • U.S. data show rising 'breakthrough' infections among fully vaccinated

    Some 25% of SARS-CoV-2 infections among Los Angeles County residents occurred in fully vaccinated residents from May through July 25, a period that includes the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant, U.S. officials reported on Tuesday. The data, published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report on death and disease, shows an increase in so-called "breakthrough" infections among fully vaccinated individuals. The CDC is relying on data from cohorts, such as the Los Angeles County study, to determine whether Americans need a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to increase protection.

  • Ships Resume Docking at Ningbo Port After Two-Week Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Ships have resumed berthing operations at a halted container terminal in Ningbo, China, adding to optimism that full activity at one of the world’s busiest ports will be restored shortly after a two-week shutdown to quarantine dockworkers. At least five container ships have left the Meishan terminal at Ningbo in the past few days after berthing there, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. While container collection services were still halted on Tuesday, some ships have

  • The Federal Money from the Infrastructure Bill Is Way Too Little

    After being slashed during senate negotiations, the allocation for public electric charging stations will fall far short of what's needed, say some experts.

  • Israeli prime minister heads to Washington to talk Iran

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett departed Tuesday for his first state visit overseas since taking office, a two-day trip to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and discuss regional rival Iran. The newly minted prime minister’s visit to Washington will come in the midst of heightened tensions between Israel and its regional arch-enemy, Iran. Israel is also grappling with a gradual resurgence of hostilities on its southern border with the Gaza Strip, barely three months after an 11-day war with Islamist militant group Hamas.

  • Chinese Court Rules That Crypto ‘Not Protected By Law’

    A crypto-related court case in China resulted in a ruling that cryptocurrencies are “not protected by law”.

  • State Oil Companies Take Their First Ungainly Steps Toward Climate Neutrality

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos left investors with more questions than answers after it announced in late July that it would be disclosing its greenhouse gas emissions on a more regular basis — then refused to discuss why they’d soared by double-digits from April to June, compared to a year ago.The moment was awkward to say the least, but analysts also welcomed it as a first wobbly step in a segment of the fossil fuel industry that’s still refining its green marketing strategy.Pemex, as the

  • Indonesia official says vaccines help Jakarta reach 'herd immunity'

    Weeks after the Delta variant of the coronavirus ripped through Jakarta, the Indonesian capital has reached "herd immunity", the city's deputy governor said, ahead of an expected decision by the president on Monday on whether to extend COVID-19 curbs. For much of last month, Jakarta was devastated by the outbreak with inundated hospitals, oxygen shortages and COVID-19 patients dying at home, but in recent weeks case numbers have dropped sharply, while vaccination rates have climbed. On July 12, Jakarta recorded more than 14,600 infections, but by Sunday the figure had fallen to 700.

  • Taliban take over some U.N. premises, curb movement -U.N. report

    Taliban fighters have taken over some U.N. compounds in Afghanistan, searching and ransacking offices and in one case demanding the guards provide meals for a commander and his men, according to an internal U.N. report seen by Reuters. "We have also been advised by the Taliban to remain in our compound 'for our safety' which equates to 'ask permission before thinking about leaving'," the Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS) wrote in the Aug. 21 risk assessment report. It said the Taliban https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-says-no-evacuation-extension-g7-meets-afghan-crisis-2021-08-24 has been inconsistent in dealing with United Nations staff and that some Afghan personnel had been prevented from entering some U.N. premises.

  • 13 States Can Charge Unarmed Civilians With Murder When Other People Are Killed By Police

    A little-known legal theory allows prosecutors to file murder charges against people who are unarmed or not even at the scene when police officers kill somebody.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Faceless’ Director on Centering on the Individuals Behind the Hong Kong Protests: ‘These Are Human Decisions, Human Lives We’re Dealing With’

    Jennifer Ngo was working as a journalist in London when massive protests broke out in her native Hong Kong in 2019. She watched news feeds and live streams with a mixture of “heartbreak” at the violence and “hope” that Hong Kongers were taking to the streets in the name of democracy once again. “After 2014 […]

  • The EPA is banning chlorpyrifos, a pesticide widely used on food crops, after 14 years of pressure from environmental and labor groups

    Chlorpyrifos is widely used on crops, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, corn and soybeans. AP Photo/John RaouxOn Aug. 18, 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it will end use of chlorpyrifos – a pesticide associated with neurodevelopmental problems and impaired brain function in children – on all food products nationwide. Gina Solomon, a principal investigator at the Public Health Institute, clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco and former d

  • What It's Like to Be on the Taliban ‘Kill List’ Right Now

    Courtesy Kabul PhotojournalistDespite President Joe Biden’s promise to evacuate Afghan partners as quickly as possible, two female Afghan reporters in Kabul—who are on the Taliban’s “kill list” and have asked to not be named due to fear of reprisal—told The Daily Beast their window to escape is growing smaller by the hour.That’s because, as the Taliban's terror-filled regime continues to take hold, ISIS threats appear to be gaining a foothold at Kabul’s airport, compounding an already dreadful e

  • Rescue teams search for Tennessee flood survivors

    Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said rescuers were going house to house and digging through rubble for about 40 people unaccounted for in the area, directly west of Nashville.Video from the area showed homes caved in and cars wrecked by the floodwaters. Authorities said five or six teams of rescuers were searching through the destruction, some using dogs trained to find people.Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, said late Sunday he would request emergency assistance from the federal government in the next few days after an initial assessment.President Joe Biden said federal emergency officials will coordinate with the state to offer assistance. Record rainfall of up to 17 inches drenched some areas, sparking massive flooding on Saturday afternoon and evening. Especially hard hit was the Humphreys County town of Waverly, about 55 miles west of Nashville. Hundreds of homes were left uninhabitable.Waverly Mayor Wallace Frazier told the Tennessean newspaper that those killed in the flooding ranged in age from babies to the elderly. The Washington Post, citing family members, reported that 7-month-old twins died after they were swept away from their parents' arms.

  • China Eyes Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion of Minerals With Risky Bet on Taliban

    (Bloomberg) -- When the U.S. invaded Afghanistan in 2001, the global economy looked a lot different: Tesla Inc. wasn’t a company, the iPhone didn’t exist and artificial intelligence was best known as a Steven Spielberg film.Now all three are at the cutting edge of a modern economy driven by advancements in high-tech chips and large-capacity batteries that are made with a range of minerals, including rare earths. And Afghanistan is sitting on deposits estimated to be worth $1 trillion or more, in

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife hospitalized with COVID-19 breakthrough infections

    The civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife, Jacqueline, are hospitalized in Chicago after testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Their son, Jonathan Jackson, said the couple, both in their late 70s, "are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments."

  • The U.S. Has Been Fighting the Wrong Wars the Wrong Way for Decades

    Amel Emric-Pool/GettyIn mid-April, President Joe Biden announced that America’s longest war would be coming to an end, and soon. That it has, much sooner than Biden, or just about anyone else, including the U.S. military, thought possible. It took the Taliban, a force of some 75,000 fighters, less than four months to break the back of government resistance in Afghanistan and seize the capital, Kabul. This astonishing victory, another profound humiliation for the United States, was due as much to

  • U.S. agency created to counter China’s New Silk Road: We don't do 'debt-trap financing'

    The competition to finance infrastructure projects and expand global influence between the U.S. and China is taking on a new dimension as countries address adverse effects of climate change.

  • U.S. 'Walking a Tightrope' in Afghanistan: Former Envoy Indyk

    Aug.23 -- Martin Indyk, Council on Foreign Relations distinguished fellow and former U.S. special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, says allies are concerned about how the U.S. appears to have "stumbled" in Afghanistan. He speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin on "Balance of Power."

  • White House: Taliban setting up more entry points beyond perimeter to stop ISIS-K attacks

    President Joe Biden's claim Sunday that the U.S. had expanded the perimeter around Kabul's airport was undermined a day later when the White House admitted it was the Taliban who made the call.