Turkmenistan's capital tops list of most expensive cities for expats

·4 min read
An aerial view of Ashgabat in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan's economy has struggled to recover from a long-running economic crisis

The capital of Turkmenistan in Central Asia has been named as the world's most expensive city for foreign workers.

Ashgabat, a city of about one million people, topped a 2021 cost-of-living survey by consultancy firm Mercer.

The ranking puts Ashgabat above last year's priciest city, Hong Kong, which was placed second, followed by Beirut in Lebanon and Tokyo in Japan.

The annual report ranks 209 cities based on the cost of expenses such as housing, transport and food.

Mercer said it evaluated more than 200 goods and services for the report, which is designed to help companies and governments around the world determine how much they should pay expatriate employees.

Expatriates, or expats, are people who live or work outside their native countries.

Most of the cities in Mercer's top 10 are business hubs where economic growth has led to a hike in the price of housing and other living costs.

But Ashgabat owes its high ranking to economic woes rather than prosperity, making it an outlier.

Why is Ashgabat at the top of the list?

Jean-Philippe Sarra of Mercer told AFP news agency that "high local inflation" explained Ashgabat's rise to first from second in last year's survey. Inflation is the rate of increase in prices for goods and services over time.

Known for its autocratic government and large gas reserves, Turkmenistan has been grappling with a long-running economic crisis that has plunged many citizens into poverty.

Formerly part of the Soviet Union, the country is highly dependent on natural gas exports to Russia. Given this, Turkmenistan's economic turmoil has been driven, in part, by low gas prices.

A global slump in energy prices in 2014 pushed up inflation and food prices.

In September last year, a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the Covid-19 pandemic had "drastically exacerbated Turkmenistan's pre-existing food crisis".

"Shortages of subsidised food, accelerating since 2016, have worsened, with people waiting hours in line to try to buy more affordable food products, often being turned away empty-handed," the report said.

Despite this, Turkmenistan's government started a major expansion of Ashgabat in May. Long-time President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov pledged to turn the capital into "one of the most prosperous cities in the world".

A country of stark inequalities

By Abdujalil Abdurasulov, BBC News

The report is just another illustration of the stark inequalities in Turkmenistan.

Many citizens in Ashgabat struggle to afford even basic things such as food. It is common for people to queue for hours outside of shops to get hold of bread or flour as food shortages still grip the country.

But there is also another Ashgabat - a glitzy capital full of marble buildings. This is the image that state propaganda tries to project in order to convince everyone that Turkmenistan is one of the most prosperous nations in the world.

Meanwhile, foreign companies have to boost this image if they want to enter the market. For energy giants, they are attracted by one of the largest gas reserves in the world.

To access it, some are prepared to follow written and unwritten rules on how to do business in Turkmenistan. This means their staff pay high prices for almost everything - from renting a house to buying food.

Where did other cities rank in the survey?

Lebanon's capital, Beirut, was a big riser, jumping from 45th a year earlier to 3rd in the 2021 survey.

Mercer attributed this to a number of factors, including the "political turmoil" of recent years and the "severe and extensive economic depression".

"The Covid-19 pandemic and the Port of Beirut explosion [in 2020] have all amplified the economic effects, causing record-high inflation," Mercer said.

A view of Zurich
Zurich is a global centre for banking and finance

Three Swiss cities were in the top 10, including Zurich, which dropped to fifth.

Of the priciest Chinese cities included, Shanghai climbed one spot to number six while the capital, Beijing, rose to ninth.

Singapore, an island city-state known for its flourishing financial sector, took seventh place.

A view of Shanghai
Shanghai's landscape is dotted with skyscrapers

In the UK, London was placed 18th, edging up by one place from number 19 last year, while Birmingham was ranked at 121, moving up by eight places from 129 in 2020.

At the bottom of the list, Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek was ranked as the least expensive city for foreign employees by the survey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police charge man with murder in Durham’s 4th homicide in less than a week

    Three others were killed in Durham shootings over the past five days.

  • GrowSari, a B2B platform for small stores in the Philippines, adds investors like Temasek's Pavilion Capital and Tencent

    Sari-sari stores are neighborhood stores in the Philippines that usually sell daily necessities and sometimes serve as community hubs, too. Today GrowSari, a startup that is digitizing sari-sari stores with features like pricing tools, inventory management and working capital loans, announced it has raised a Series B from several notable investors that brings its total funding to $30 million. Participants in its Series B included Temasek Holdings’ private equity unit Pavilion Capital, Tencent, International Finance Corporation (IFC), ICCP SBI Venture Partners and Saison Capital, and returning investors Robinsons Retail Holdings (which is part of the Gokongwei Group), JG Digital Equity Ventures and Wavemaker Partners.

  • Denmark honour pledge to Christian Eriksen with stunning display to set up last 16 tie with Wales

    Denmark take lead in the first half through stunning Mikel Damsgaard strike Danes dominate after the break, scoring three goals in impressive attacking display England into Euro 2020 knockouts - but plans in chaos with Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell self-isolating After such an emotionally charged tournament, with memories of Christian Eriksen’s collapse still painfully raw, Denmark have responded with incredible spirit to extend their Euro 2020 adventure. Denmark will face Wales on Saturday eveni

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive Review | The flagship reborn

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, codenamed W223, represents the biggest leap since the W140 model of the early 1990s. Like that car, the latest S-Class pushes the envelope with technology and features — and also in price. The car’s styling is more evolutionary.

  • India proposes tougher e-commerce rules to address 'widespread cheating' complaints

    India proposed on Monday banning flash sales on e-commerce platforms and preventing their affiliate entities from being listed as sellers as the South Asian market looks to further tighten rules that could hurt the future prospects of Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart in the world’s second-largest market. The proposal (PDF), unveiled by India’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Monday evening, comes at a time when brick-and-mortar retailers in India have ramped up their complaints to raise concerns about what they allege as unfair practices employed by Amazon and Flipkart as they expand their operations in the country.

  • Watch: Lürssen’s Epic New 377-Foot Superyacht ‘Enzo’ Hits the Water

    The sizable six-decker is full to the brim with luxury amenities.

  • NC must teach public school children the truth about history. Don’t sugarcoat it.

    For too long public education has minimized truths about slavery, other injustices. Don’t let NC lawmakers perpetuate that. (NC Voices)

  • Man pleads guilty to threats against Biden and Harris before 2020 election

    “We are the ones with those scary guns,” James Dale Reed, a Maryland resident, said in a letter.

  • Saudis who killed Jamal Khashoggi 'were trained in the US'

    Four Saudis who participated in the 2018 killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the United States the previous year under a contract approved by the State Department, it has been reported. According to The New York Times, the training was provided by Tier 1 Group, which is owned by the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, and was defensive in nature and devised to protect Saudi leaders. Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote opinion co

  • Colin Farrell, Stephen Graham, Jack O’Connell in BBC’s ‘The North Water’ – First Look Revealed, AMC Plus Takes U.S. Rights

    BBC Two has released several images from its upcoming star-studded, long-gestating drama series “The North Water.” The new photos feature Jack O’Connell as Patrick Sumner, Colin Farrell as Henry Drax, and Stephen Graham as Captain Brownlee, alongside Tom Courtenay as Baxter, seen in character for the first time. “The North Water” also stars Peter Mullan, […]

  • Live updates: National media weighs in on SC Murdaugh murders; speculation runs wild

    A former FBI agent recently talked about how the Murdaugh double homicide investigation is going.

  • Trump Organization sues New York City for canceling golf course contract after Capitol riot

    The Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against New York City Monday, alleging that the termination of its Bronx golf course contract following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot was politically motivated.Why it matters: The estimated cost of the decision by NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio to end all contracts between the city and former President Trump's family business is $17 million a year in revenue. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Trump Organization alleges

  • British exports of EU goods to Northern Ireland incurring Brexit tariffs

    Businesses are paying tariffs on EU goods sent to Northern Ireland via Britain because of the customs border in the Irish Sea created by a Brexit withdrawal agreement. Companies have to pay more money to send the goods from Britain to Northern Ireland, even though they meet EU standards because they were made in Europe. If the goods were exported directly from the EU they would not face the same red tape. A government reimbursement scheme on tariffs paid on goods sold in Northern Ireland is not

  • ‘Good on Paper’ Review: Iliza Shlesinger’s Bad Romance Makes for Funny Fodder in Netflix Rom-Com

    Skilled comedian Iliza Shlesinger is proving to be quite the formidable force for Netflix. After carrying a handful of raucous standup comedy specials, headlining an uproarious sketch show and popping up in supporting roles in “Spenser Confidential” and “Pieces of a Woman,” she returns to the streamer, ascending to leading lady status in her self-penned […]

  • U.K. Borrowing Falls More Than Expected as Economy Rebounds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.U.K. government borrowing is running well below levels seen at the height of the coronavirus pandemic as the economy emerges from lockdown and people shift from benefits to work.The budget deficit stood at 24.3 billion pounds ($33.8 billion) in May compared with 43.8 billion pounds in the same month of 2020, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The shortfall was below the 25

  • NHL rumors: Flames star Matthew Tkachuk may want out of Calgary

    Former NHL defenseman and current Sportsnet radio analyst Shane O’Brien shared some interesting insights he's been hearing on the future of Matthew Tkachuk.

  • House Call: Here’s My Summer Reading List

    A perfect book for celebrating Pride Month, Queer X Design is an illustrated history, beginning with pre-liberation and spanning through to the new millennium, which covers the iconic designs, symbols, and graphic art representing more than five decades of LGBTQ pride and activism. Get it now! This amazing collection is compiled by Mami Wata, a surf company in Cape Town, South Africa, and includes thought pieces, poems, photos, illustrations, ephemera, recipes, and more—all centered on the power of African surf. Color Scheme is full of 40 color palettes and accompanying essays that dig into overlooked concepts found in art history and pop culture.

  • Egyptian intelligence chief to face questioning over alleged involvement in Khashoggi killing

    A human rights group is calling on members of Congress to interrogate the chief of Egyptian intelligence on Tuesday about a Yahoo News report that a Saudi plane carrying a team of assassins stopped in Cairo in October 2018 to pick up illicit drugs that were used to kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • The Green Knight: Legends Never Die: An Oral History Of 'The Green Knight'

    An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challe

  • Birtukan Mideksa: Ethiopia's electoral board chairperson

    Birtukan Mideksa, a former opposition leader who went into exile in the US, says "shortfalls are inevitable".