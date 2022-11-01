Turks and Caicos hit with more violence: Police investigating triple murder

Turks and Caicos police are investigating a triple murder, including that of a 3-year-old boy, after discovering three bodies in Providenciales on Tuesday.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force’s officers were called to the scene of a murder in the Dock Yard district of the island, where they found three bodies, a man, woman and child. The boy and a 7-year-old girl who was still alive were inside a parked car, the girl bleeding profusely from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

Police say they were alerted about the deaths through multiple calls at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting, who visited the scene, said officers are “working assiduously to catch the perpetrators of this heinous act.” He said those behind the crime are “heartless” and do not care about life.

“The murder of the two adults and the child is shocking and the circumstances of what happened are now part of an active investigation,” he said. “Such a vicious, barbaric act has no place in our communities and I condemn those involved. The criminals involved are in the minority and we need to all work together to bring them to justice.”

Turks and Caicos Premier Washington Misick said his government is “devastated by the tragedy,’” which comes days after the cabinet agreed to introduce tougher penalties to stem what some say is a gang culture that is developing in the British Overseas territory that until now was known as one of the safer Caribbean destinations.

“I share my deepest sympathies with the friends and loved ones of those who lost their lives, especially the child who must now navigate life without the love, guidance and protection of her sibling and parents,” Misick said. “With the full support of my government, the police force is also investigating the root causes of this unprecedented uptick in violence on our Islands, and I thank them for their continued hard work and determination.”

Misick said while “the situation may feel dire,” he has faith that the islands will be able to chart through this dark chapter of its history.

“To those who are responsible for these despicable crimes and to the individuals who aid and abet them, know that you will be brought to justice. Your criminal behavior betrays the TCI Islands, its people and their livelihoods,” he said.

The murders are the latest in a string of violent crimes that have rocked the British Overseas Territory, which recently sought the help of police officers from the neighboring Bahamas and the United Kingdom to assist its police force. The unprecedented crime wave, which the government has said is tied to an ongoing gang war, is spreading fear in the population while also threatening the country’s profitable tourism industry.

Late last week, the country’s parliament passed a dozen new laws targeting gangs and firearms-related offenses while strengthening the powers of the police. One piece of legislation, the anti-gang bill, makes it illegal to be a member of a gang, provide assistance to gang members or to be in possession of items such a bulletproof vests. If convicted of being a member of a gang, the person faces up to 20 years in prison. Gang leaders face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

So far the legislation has not stopped the crime wave.

On Monday, police reported that they were investigating a murder after being called at 8:56 to go to Parker’s Yard, Wheeland, Blue Hills, also in Providenciales. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying motionless on the ground. The day before, they had reported they were investigating a shooting, after a woman traveling in a vehicle in the Blue Hills area was shot from a passing vehicle.

While most of the violence has involved locals, there was at least one incident in early October in which a tourist was killed. Kent Carter, from Arlington, Virginia, was celebrating his 40th birthday in Providenciales when the vehicle he was traveling back to his hotel in after an excursion was ambushed..

Carter, who was outspoken on gun violence and served in the leadership of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, died of his wounds. His girlfriend, who was in the vehicle with him, was unharmed.