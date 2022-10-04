Turks and Caicos profile

Map of Turks and Caicos

The Turks and Caicos Islands, a British overseas territory, enjoys one of the more dynamic economies in the West Indies, with thousands of overseas companies registered there.

Upmarket tourism, offshore finance and fishing are economic mainstays, replacing salt production for the low-lying islands and cays.

Home rule was restored in November 2012 and a new parliament elected in 2015, three years after Britain imposed direct rule over corruption in the islands' administration.

Once a dependency of Jamaica, the Turks and Caicos Islands became a crown colony upon Jamaican independence in 1962. Taino Indians were the original inhabitants while later arrivals included slaves, brought from Africa to work on cotton plantations. Their descendants make up a majority of the population.

Wealthy retirees are among the more recent settlers but at the other end of the economic scale, migrants come from impoverished Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

FACTS

LEADER

Head of state: King Charles III, represented by a governor

Premier: Charles Washington Misick

He has been the leader of the Progressive National Party since 20 December 2016. He was previously chief minister from April 1991 to January 1995 (in 2006 the title of this post was changed to premier), opposition leader from 1995 to 2003, finance minster from 2012 to 2016 and opposition leader from 2016 to 2021.

He is the older brother of former Premier Michael Misick and the uncle of former Immigration Minister Donhue Gardiner.

He defeated Sharlene Cartwright Robinson in the 2021 election. She had been the first female premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands when she was sworn in December 2016.

Her success in the polls followed a turbulent period for the British overseas territory.

Britain temporarily abolished home rule in March 2009 after a parliamentary inquiry found evidence of widespread corruption and accused the then Chief Minister, Michael Misick, of selling Crown land to fund investment.

Home rule was restored under a new constitution in November 2012.

The territory is self-governing, with the governor overseeing foreign affairs, defence and offshore finance. Power is exercised by an elected legislative council and an appointed executive council.