Turlock band teacher arrested again, faces additional sex crime charges

A Turlock band teacher was arrested Thursday for a second time in connection with sex crimes he allegedly committed against two more former students, police said.

Daniel James Baudino, 38, first was arrested Nov. 1 after a former student accused him of sex crimes that allegedly occurred over a period of months in 2016.

Turlock police arrested him again Thursday afternoon in Merced. He was out of the Stanislaus County jail at the time after posting $150,000 bail.

Baudino faces 10 additional charges including three counts of sexual penetration with force and seven counts of oral copulation using force.

Police said the new charges are related to two people who once were taught by Baudino but were adults and not his students at the time of the alleged incidents. These crimes are believed to have occurred in 2015 and 2019.

The original charges related to the alleged 2016 accusations, which would have occurred when that former student was just 17, include unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.

While serving a search warrant at his home, police found evidence to support the initial allegations on electronic devices owned by Baudino.

The first arrest helped investigators find evidence to support additional charges, police said.

The Turlock Unified School District said Nov. 1 that it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Baudino was placed on paid administrative leave from the district and his positions at Turlock Junior High School and Dennis Earl Elementary School. He previously taught at Turlock High School as well.

Several people reached out to the Turlock Police Department after the first arrest, Lt. Neil Cervenka said at the time. Detectives believe there may still be more victims in this case.

Anyone with information should call Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325. The Turlock Police Department’s tip line can be reached at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or via email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

Callers can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.