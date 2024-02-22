Turlock bus driver, a Modesto resident, arrested on suspicion of contacting minor for sex

A Turlock Transit bus driver who lives in Modesto has been arrested by Turlock police on suspicion of sex crimes involving a minor.

The arrest stemmed from a report by a school employee Tuesday about suspicious activity, according to a Turlock Police Department news release. The caller reported seeing an unknown man handing food and clothing to a juvenile student near the school’s perimeter fence. The school was not identified in the TPD news release.

After speaking with the student, school staff called police. The ensuing investigation identified the man as Rene Ledezma, 52.

Detectives contacted Turlock Transit and confirmed that Ledezma was a contracted employee hired to drive its buses. At the end of Ledezma’s work shift, he was arrested without incident, the news release says.

A preliminary search of the child’s and Ledezma’s cellphones found evidence of at least one inappropriate conversation between the two. Ledezma was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent for sex and attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a child.

“At this time, there is no evidence of any other victims,” the news release says. “As the City of Turlock contracts for transit operations and management services, all questions regarding Ledezma’s employment will be referred to Storer Transit Systems.” According to the news release Storer Transit Systems has placed Ledezma on administrative leave pending the conclusion of an investigation.

Police praised the action of the person who reported seeing the suspicious activity. “Because a school employee felt that something inappropriate was taking place and reported it, Turlock police were able to act swiftly to ensure the safety of the student. This is yet another example of ‘see something, say something’ working,” Detective Urban says in the release.

Ledezma remained in custody Wednesday night, with bail set at $300,000.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is urged to call Urban at 209-668-6571 or the Turlock Police Department tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.