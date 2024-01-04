Turlock elementary school campus supervisor arrested on child pornography charges

A campus supervisor for a Turlock elementary school was arrested on suspicion of child pornography distribution, the Turlock Police Department announced on Thursday.

John Snoke, 42, was arrested after TPD served a search warrant at his residence on Wednesday. The search was based on a CyberTip they had received which, “led to the identity of the individual who had uploaded images to an internet-based application.” Several of Snoke’s electronic devices were taken by police and are being processed for more evidence, a TPD release stated.

Snoke was taken to the Turlock Public Safety Facility for questioning after the search. Following his interview with police, he was arrested. Snoke is facing two felony child pornography charges: possession of child pornography and sending or selling obscene matter depicting a minor.

“At this time, investigators do not believe there are any local student victims who were targeted but are working diligently to confirm this,” read TPD’s statement.”

The Turlock Journal reported that Snoke began working for TUSD in 2016, according to his Facebook page. He studied forensics at Stanislaus State in 2005 and studied criminal justice administration at Modesto Junior College in 2017. Snoke was interviewed by The Journal in 2019 after he was appointed to the city’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission. His term will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

Dominique Sanchez, spokeswoman for TPD, said they could not confirm which school Snoke currently worked at, but said that it’s possible he worked for several within the district.