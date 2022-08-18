Turlock gas station shooting leads police to major narcotics sales arrest

A shooting outside a gas station last week led Turlock police to a major narcotics bust.

On Aug. 11, police responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on West Main Street and Tully Road. Shortly later, Aaron Martinez, a 39-year-old Keyes resident, was arrested on attempted homicide charges for the incident, according to a press release from the Turlock police.

The department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continued the investigation, which led to an alleged associate of Martinez’s, 40-year-old Elizabeth Ordonez. Authorities had Martinez’s residence on the 500 block of Vermont Avenue under surveillance.

After the shooting, Ordonez was seen taking several bags from the residence and putting them in the bed of her white Ford pickup, the release said. SIU investigators then followed the truck away from Martinez’s residence and conducted an enforcement stop for an equipment violation.

Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered fentanyl pills, a large amount of methamphetamine and other evidence of narcotics sales was found. The search also led police to get a warrant to search the Vermont Avenue residence.

That search led to the discovery of additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia associated with sale and dealing. According to Turlock police, three replica firearms, a ballistic vest and a jacket with a law enforcement insignia also were found at the property.

“Over 30 hours of continuous work between patrol officers, SIU and detectives resulted in the arrest of an attempted homicide suspect and the dismantling of a major narcotics sales operation Martinez and Ordonez were responsible for,” said Turlock Police Detective Brandon Bertram. “This is yet another example of your Police Department’s relentless effort in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

Ordonez was booked into the Stanislaus County jail on charges of narcotics sales and transportation of narcotics.

Turlock Police Department staff ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Bertram at 209-664-7323. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

The Turlock Police Department participates in the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.