Update: Turlock High coach recalls friend and colleague, ‘the greatest guy,’ killed in crash

The man who died after a rollover crash near Pitman High School in Turlock on Friday afternoon has been identified as longtime and “beloved” Turlock High School basketball coach Johnathan Williams, 48.

That Williams, a Tesla employee who had Friday off, chose to spend his day supporting players at three basketball games rather than relaxing at home speaks to the type of man he was, said longtime friend and fellow coach Doug Cornfoot, who’s also a Turlock High teacher.

Cornfoot was preparing to meet Williams at Pitman when he got a call from Williams’ wife, Belinda, informing him of her husband’s death.

“He just loved being around kids. It didn’t matter if it was basketball or football — he’d show up at baseball games, too,” said Cornfoot, who was overcome with emotion while talking with The Bee on Sunday about Williams. Kids were drawn to him in part because of his size, Cornfoot said of Williams, who stood 6-foot-8.

He called the father of five a “gentle giant” who frequently would attend open gym sessions, shootarounds and other events. “Kids loved having hims around. He had a good personality, he could relate to kids. Even if he got mad at them, he had a way of getting his point across without being intimidating.”

In a Facebook post Saturday, Cornfoot called Williams his best friend. That’s something he repeated in talking with The Bee. He also referred to Williams as “the greatest guy.”

Cornfoot recalled the day decades ago, when he first started coaching in Delhi, that he saw Williams with his wife and daughter practicing softball. The coach introduced himself and said that if Williams ever was interested in getting involved in basketball, he’d welcome the help. “He was there the next day.”

And when Cornfoot went to Turlock High, Williams went right along. He never was a teacher, but rather “a parent who wanted to be part of the community and be there for kids,” Cornfoot said.

Friday’s three-vehicle crash occurred in the area of West Christoffersen Parkway and North Kilroy Avenue around 4 p.m., while the Pitman Holiday Classic basketball tournament was being played.

The Turlock High Bulldogs were slated to take on the Hughson Huskies at 5 p.m., where Williams would have served as assistant coach.

A post on Turlock High’s Facebook page reads, “We have suddenly lost a member of our THS family, Coach John Williams. Please support this family in their time of need by sharing and donating.” It links to a GoFundMe.com page titled “John Williams,” with a goal of raising $10,000.

“Yesterday afternoon, we lost one of the biggest and best bulldogs of them all,” text on the page reads. “John Williams ‘Big John’ passed away after being involved in a terrible car accident. He was a larger than life person, a great friend, amazing coach and he would do anything for his family. We are hoping to help Belinda and the children during this sudden heart break.”

Another post on the THS Facebook page links to a Meal Train effort organized to help Williams’ family. The site allows people to sign up to deliver meals or provide gift cards.

A kind gesture from those at the @MC_basketball Holiday Hoop Classic. Donations are being accepted and will be given to the family of Turlock High assistant coach John Williams who died after he was in a car accident yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LKtYoIXNGo — Quinton Hamilton (@Quade1095) December 31, 2023

A post on Facebook by the Turlock Unified School District says it is “keeping his family and friends in our thoughts and hearts during this difficult time.”

District spokeswoman Marie Russell told The Bee in a text, “The Turlock High School and TUSD community is profoundly saddened by the loss of John Williams. John was a beloved basketball coach for 20+ years for the Bulldogs and touched the lives of countless athletes and their families. We are sending our thoughts and condolences to his family at this difficult time. Counselors will be available for anyone seeking support upon our return to school (Jan. 8). For those needing support sooner, we recommend reaching out to a trusted adult or contacting the Crisis Text Line on our Stopit App. We offer our greatest sympathy to all who are impacted by this tragedy.”

Russell also said the district will be “enlisting the support of Jessica’s House if needed.” Jessica’s House provides grief support for children, teens, young adults and their families.

A Turlock Journal story says Williams “was a longtime assistant for Turlock’s boys varsity basketball team alongside Doug Cornfoot. In 2019, he took the helm as the Bulldogs’ varsity girls head coach. He served in the position until midway through the 2020-21 season. Since then, he has served as an assistant for both Cornfoot and current girls head coach Erica Hernandez.”

After the crash, Williams was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the Turlock Police Department said.

Seven others involved were treated for minor injuries, according to a Fire Department incident summary.

The TPD Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the area, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video at the time of, or leading up to, the incident is asked to contact Officer Richard Fortado at 209-664-7399.