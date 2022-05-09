Turlock hotel clerk allegedly raped by guest who reported equipment issue in his room

A long-haul truck driver was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of raping a clerk at the motel he was staying at in Turlock.

The incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. at the Days Inn on North Tully Road, said Turlock Police Lt. Neil Cervenka.

The suspect, 29-year-old Osman Mukhammadiyev, called the front desk to report an “equipment problem” in his room.

A female employee responded to the room, where Mukhammadiyev allegedly restrained her and sexually assaulted her, Cervenka said. He said the victim was able to fight off the suspect, run back to the hotel office and call 911.

Cervenka said officers quickly arrived at the scene and apprehended Mukhammadiyev as he was coming out of his room.

He was arrested on suspicion of forcible rape, kidnapping to commit rape and false imprisonment. His bail is set at $670,000 and he has not yet been formally charged.

A woman at the Days Inn who identified herself as the assistant manager declined to comment about the incident when contacted by The Bee Monday.

Cervenka said Mukhammadiyev is a long-haul trucker from Massachusetts who’d been staying at the motel for a few days. “We don’t know if he has ever been in this area before; we have no history at all with him,” Cervenka said.

“Investigators have a concern that this may have happened in other areas or states due the the nature of his job and the nature of the offense,” Cervenka said. “We urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tony Argueta 209-668-6538.