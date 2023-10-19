Turlock husband and wife died Monday in murder-suicide, police say

Turlock police say the husband and wife found dead in their home Monday night died at the hands of the husband in a murder-suicide.

Police identified the couple as Troy Borges, 60, and Susanne Borges, 61.

Officers responded to their home in the 1000 block of East Springer Drive about 9:30 p.m. to a report an aggravated assault.

The couple’s two daughters who lived with their parents arrived home to find them with life-threatening injuries. One of the daughters called authorities.

Police Department spokeswoman Dominique Sanchez said the daughters had been out of the house for about an hour. “It was a big, big shock for them,” Sanchez said about returning home.

Turlock police officers, along with police officers from California State University, Stanislaus, firefighters and American Medical Response personnel, responded and found the couple had died, according to a news release.

“Following the autopsy, the investigation concluded that Troy was responsible for the death of his wife and subsequently took his own life ... ,” according to the release. “The utility knife used was recovered at the scene.”

Sanchez said police don’t know the motive, adding it was just the Borges in the house, “so ultimately only those two know the motive.”

The release states the Police Department extends its condolences to the Borges family and its friends.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Kevin Blanc at 209-668-6540. They also can contact the Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Callers also can leave an anonymous tip by calling Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.