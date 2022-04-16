Turlock infant had ‘beautiful little smile.’ Dad, a suspect in killing, held without bail

The 2-month-old girl had a “beautiful little smile and was her mommy’s whole world.”

That is how a GoFundMe page describes the infant, whose father Turlock police arrested Thursday. Joseph Alexander Rendon, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and child abuse and is being held without bail.

A family member of the girl’s mother set up the GoFundMe page.

“Araceli was so loved by many during her short journey here on earth,” according to a post on the page. “She had a beautiful little smile and was her mommy’s whole world. We are asking if anyone would like to donate or simply just spread the love, it would be more than appreciated. Thank you all so much.”

A family member of Rendon’s confirmed that the baby’s name is Araceli, and the mother is Yesenia Rodriguez, as stated in the post. The family member on Saturday declined to comment further.

The family member who set up the GoFundMe page did not respond to requests seeking comment.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information about this investigation to call Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.