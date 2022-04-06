Turlock man arrested after allegedly building, possessing multiple ‘ghost guns’

A Turlock man was arrested Sunday in connection with an investigation that also resulted in the seizure of narcotics, cash and multiple “ghost guns.”

The Turlock Police Department Special Investigations Unit worked for months on a firearms trafficking investigation, according to a press release.

As part of that investigation, investigators and Turlock officers arrested 20-year-old Noel Nazar-Pour and executed a search warrant at his residence in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Turlock police found six fully assembled “ghost guns” along with four that were not assembled, according to the release.

“Ghost guns” are untraceable firearms that have not been legally registered, don’t have serial numbers and are often assembled with parts purchased online.

Investigators also seized an AK-47 assault weapon, another firearm, illegal narcotics, illegal firearms paraphernalia, ammunition and more than $1,000 in cash.

Nazar-Pour was booked into the Stanislaus County jail and faces 14 preliminary felony charges related to firearms possession, firearms manufacturing, firearms sales and narcotics possession.

“This type of illegal firearms manufacturing operation poses a clear danger to our community,” investigator Jacob Young said. ”Our Police Department is working very hard to keep these firearms off our streets and out of the hands of criminals.”

The Police Department asks that anyone with information about this investigation to call Young at 209-668-6575. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.