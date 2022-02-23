Turlock man arrested in connection with child pornography investigation

Turlock police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly possessed more than 600 sexually explicit images of prepubescent girls.

Detectives received a tip about child pornography on Jan. 26 that led them to identify 60-year-old Kenneth Steven Tharp as a possible suspect during their investigation, according to a press release. They believed Tharp may have uploaded explicit images to the internet.

Tharp agreed to meet detectives at the Turlock Police Department after he was contacted by phone. Detectives interviewed and subsequently arrested him.

Tharp is facing two preliminary felony charges related to the case, including possession of child pornography.

“We are leveraging technology and working hard to stop child exploitation in Turlock,” Detective Gina Giovacchini said in the release.

Anyone with information can call Giovacchini at 209-668-6539 or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.