Turlock man arrested on drug, child endangerment charges after standoff with deputies

A Turlock man was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of narcotics and firearms possession, as well as child endangerment.

Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Unit arrested Jose Gutierrez, 36, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to a news release.

According to the release, Gutierrez was initially not fully cooperative with deputies serving a search warrant at his residence on the 1900 block of Cody Court. Following a brief standoff, during which he refused to exit the house with his 8-year-old daughter, they negotiated a peaceful surrender.

Also on the scene were the department’s drone team and hostage negotiation unit.

Deputies searching Gutierrez’s home found a controlled substance believed to be cocaine, large amounts of cash, digital scales, a stolen firearm and several bags of marijuana that had been packaged and processed for distribution, the release said. Additionally, they found a motorcycle reported stolen to the Modesto Police Department.

The narcotics and weapon were found in an area of the house accessible to Gutierrez’s daughter, the release said.

Gutierrez was taken to the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center to be booked on preliminary charges of weapons and narcotics possession, child endangerment, possession of stolen property, auto theft, obstruction, and delaying and resisting arrest.

According to the department, his daughter was released into the custody of a relative.

