Turlock man, booked on suspicion of murder, released after DA declines to file charges

A Turlock man arrested on suspicion of killing a man whose body was found in a partially burned commercial building this week was released from jail after the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges.

Danny Eule Stevens, 58, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on Tuesday but was no longer listed in custody as of Friday morning.

“No charges are being filed at this time,” DA spokesman John Goold said Friday. “The investigation remains ongoing while autopsy results are pending.”

Turlock Police arrested Stevens in connection with the death of 37-year-old Brian Vastine, who was found in the abandoned commercial building in the 1300 block of West Linwood Drive.

Officers went to the building for a security check after receiving a tip that a man had possibly been assaulted there, according to a news release.

Turlock detectives and investigators with the Stanislaus County Fire Investigation Unit spent hours at the location processing the scene, according to the release.

Authorities said Stevens was identified as a suspect after detectives “worked on leads and interviewed multiple witnesses” but did not elaborate.

They said Stevens and Vastine only knew each other for a short time, “leaving the motive unclear.”