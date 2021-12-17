Turlock man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting CHP officer Thursday

A Turlock man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a California Highway Patrol officer Thursday evening in Turlock, police said.

CHP officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 600 block of High Street, near Columbia Park on the city’s west side, while investigating a freeway shooting that occurred the night before, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Investigators believed they found the vehicle involved in the freeway shooting on the High Street block, Turlock police said Thursday night.

A man began shooting at them as they approached the vehicle, and officers returned fire, police said. One officer suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound, and the suspect then ran away.

Police said Thursday night they were searching for two individuals in connection with the shooting. In a Friday release, they said only one shooter was actually involved.

Henry Moreno Arroyo, 40, was arrested and interviewed Thursday night and has been charged with attempted murder. He was also treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A second person was interviewed and released. Police do not believe are any other outstanding suspects related to this incident.

There was no update on the officer’s condition. There also has been no information released about the circumstances surrounding the initial freeway shooting.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Brandon Bertram at (209) 668-5550 extension 6623. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.