Turlock man rearrested. Police say he may have filmed children in public restrooms

A Turlock man was arrested for the second time in two weeks after investigators discovered videos suggesting he may have filmed children in public restrooms, police said.

The Turlock Police Department originally arrested 26-year-old Alejandro Daniel Valenzuela on Jan. 26 after a tip alerted officers that he possibly was in possession of child pornography.

Valenzuela agreed to an interview at the police station, and investigators discovered evidence of child porn on electronic devices allegedly belonging to him. Valenzuela was arrested at the station without incident after the interview.

During further investigation, detectives discovered public restroom videos of prepubescent children Valenzuela allegedly took. Police have not yet identified victims or locations in these videos.

Valenzuela was booked again, this time on a felony charge of possessing more than 600 child pornographic images with at least 10 prepubescent victims. Investigators also found over 900 sexual abuse videos of infants and toddlers.

Detectives are asking people who may have witnessed these crimes or suspect their child is a victim to contact the Turlock Police Department.

Anyone with information can call Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325. They can also contact the Turlock Police tip line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780 or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

Additionally, anonymous tips may be left through Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.