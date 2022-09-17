Turlock man suspected of pimping and pandering 6 women. There could be more victims

A Turlock man was arrested on suspicion of six counts of pimping and pandering on Thursday and the investigation into possible human trafficking is ongoing.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Erich Layton said detectives, during the course of a 6-week investigation, identified six victims. He said detectives believe there are more victims who have not yet been identified.

The victims — all adult women including two women from Stanislaus County — were allegedly transported by the suspect to areas in and outside of Stanislaus County, as well as to other states for the purpose of sex acts.

The suspect, 26-year-old Kevin Barnes, had not been formally charged as of Friday afternoon but Layton said transporting the women across state lines could result in federal charges.

Barnes is on parole after serving prison time for assault with a deadly weapon and had a GPS ankle monitor at the time of his arrest. The investigation began in early August when parole agents identified a pattern of movement by Barnes that suggested “he was maybe involved in human trafficking,” Layton said.

Parole agents contacted Stanislaus Sheriff’s detectives, who conducted surveillance and obtained search warrants for Barnes’ electronic devices. Layton said Barnes was found to be in the same locations where online ads for illicit sex were posted.

Deputies arrested Barnes Thursday following a traffic stop for reckless driving. He was found to be in possession of $3,000 in cash.

In addition to the charges of pimping and pandering, Barnes was booked on suspicion of committing a felony while on bail and parole violation. Layton did not have information about what crime Barnes was on bail for.

Other potential victims or anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Justin Wall at 209-525-7117.