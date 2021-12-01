Turlock man wanted on charges of battery, assault following road rage incident

Police have identified a Turlock man as the suspect in a road rage incident that led to an assault, according to a department news release.

Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp, 31, is wanted by police in conjunction with the Nov. 16 road rage incident, police said. The victim was “located unconscious and suffering great bodily injuries.”

Sharp, who is listed as a professional boxer, was identified after a photograph of the suspect was released to the public. A warrant has since been issued for his arrest, and Sharp is wanted for charges of battery and assault.

His whereabouts are currently unknown, and Turlock police encourage him to turn himself in to authorities. According to police, Sharp has spent time in Turlock, Modesto and Merced.

If a member of the public sees Sharp, police warn not to approach, but to instead contact authorities immediately.

Anyone with information about Sharp’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Turlock Police Department Detective Gina Giovacchini at 209-668-6539, or the department tip line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780, or per email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

