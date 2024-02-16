Turlock minor detained in connection with collision that killed basketball coach

A 17-year-old Turlock boy was detained Thursday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of Turlock High School basketball coach Johnathan Williams, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Williams was killed in a three-vehicle collision while on his way to a basketball tournament at Pitman High School on Dec. 29. The vehicle Williams was a in, driven by his 19-year-old son, was turning left onto Kilroy Road when another vehicle, driven by the juvenile, collided with it.

Documents acquired by The Bee state the 2016 Toyota Camry driven by the boy, who was 16 at the time of the crash, was going about 98 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The boy was detained as a juvenile, but it is possible he could be tried as an adult due to the severity of the alleged crime and the fact that he was over the age of 16 at the time. However, this is unlikely given the criteria needed to do so, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office would not confirm if they intended to try the juvenile as an adult. A spokesman could not confirm whether the boy remains in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

Turlock High School basketball coach John Williams, center, is pictured in 2018. Williams, 48, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, from injuries suffered in a car crash.