Turlock PD arrests 4 in ‘blitz’ against retail theft. Stolen items worth more than $10,000

Officers arrested four people in Turlock suspected of stealing more than $10,000 worth of retail goods.

A Facebook post said the city Police Department recovered the property during a joint operation with the California Highway Patrol on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The post did not identify the arrested people or the locations of the alleged thefts. Photos show the merchandise included Nike sweat pants and shirts, a skin-smoothing product called Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Stanley insulated tumblers that are in such demand they inspired a “Saturday Night Live” spoof.

A spate of retail theft in California prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom in November to order the CHP to assist local police. They have conducted “blitzes” in high-risk areas.

The post said the Turlock department “will continue to use proactive measures to ensure our community members and local businesses can enjoy a safe environment for conducting business.”

Nike sweat shirts and pants were among the alleged stolen goods seized by police in Turlock CA on Feb. 1, 2024.