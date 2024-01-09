Turlock police arrest 17 men on suspicion of trying to arrange for sex with minors

Seventeen men — all but one of them residents of Stanislaus and Merced counties — were arrested in a Turlock Police Department operation to catch sexual predators who target children.

The online chat operation was conducted Jan. 5-6, the department said in a news release, and the suspects allegedly “were seeking to meet with underage children for the purpose of sexual activity.”

This operation was the culmination of months of planning by his department and cooperating agencies, Police Chief Jason Hedden said in the release. “I am proud of Detective Gina Giovacchini and our team for their efforts to intercept those looking to harm children in our community.”

The independent investigation, not related to any recent arrests or other investigations, involved the Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and state parole officers.

Giovacchini orchestrated and led the operation. In the news release, she said of the partner agencies, “Their assistance helped keep our youth safe. Keeping our children safe from predators will continue to be my number one priority.”

The men arrested are:

▪ Turlock residents Antoni Shahbaz Yangejeh, 35, Devin Greer Dacanay, 22, Aaron Doub, 41, Mario Dejesus, 37, and Salvador Nunez, 28

▪ Modesto residents Juan Viera Jr., 29, Justin Velez, 37, Cesar Linarez Jr., 25, Bryce Wilkinson, 19, and Gerad Slayton, 42

▪ Atwater resident Armando Cardenas, 32

▪ Livingston resident Leopoldo Garcia Aquino, 25

▪ Stevinson resident Jose, Herrera Sanchez, 54

▪ Delhi resident Andrew Godinez, 21

▪ Newman resident Jesus Cerna Bernabe, 29

▪ Oakdale resident Anthony Morrisette, 41

▪ Elverta (Sacramento County) resident Fernando Delacruz Martinez, 36

All were booked into the Stanislaus County jail, with the majority being held on $500,000 bail, the release said.

The men face a variety of felony sex-related charges, including making arrangements to meet a minor for sex.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information relevant to the criminal cases call Giovacchini at 209- 668-6539. People also can contact the Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.