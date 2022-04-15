Turlock police arrest man on charges of murder, child abuse

Turlock police on Thursday evening arrested a man on suspicion of murder and child abuse.

Joseph Alexander Rendon, 23, was booked into jail on the charges around 7 p.m. and is being held without bail.

Turlock Police did not immediately respond to questions about the case but said they would issue a news release later today.

Rendon has not yet been formally charged and likely won’t be until Monday.

Rendon had a DUI conviction last year, according to court records, but does not appear to have any other criminal history in Stanislaus County. He was supposed to surrender last month to serve a 7-day jail sentence for the DUI but it is unclear whether he did that.

We will have more on this story later today.