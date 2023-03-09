Turlock police arrest suspect in armed robbery of gas station

Turlock police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery of a gas station in November.

The robbery was at the Chevron on East Glenwood Avenue the night of Nov. 23, according to a Turlock Police Department press release. The suspect threatened an employee with a gun, took cash and ran to a waiting getaway vehicle.

From surveillance footage, officers identified a person of interest in the robbery as 21-year-old Luis Torres, who at the time was a parolee at large.

On March 3, Torres was found to be a passenger in a vehicle that Turlock police had pulled over for a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, two firearms were located.

Torres was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County jail for firearms possession and other unrelated charges.

On Wednesday, Turlock detectives went to the jail and interviewed Torres about the robbery. He was subsequently rebooked on a charge of robbery, according to the release.

Turlock Police Department staff ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation call Detective Raul Garcia at 209-664-7314. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.