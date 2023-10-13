Turlock police arrest two teens in gang crackdown; one suspected in road rage with gun

Turlock police took two teenage boys into custody Thursday in what they called a high-risk traffic stop as part of the department’s investigation into gang activity in the city.

Police say one of the teens is the suspect in a Sept. 16 road rage incident in which a driver fired a gun twice before driving off. Department spokeswoman Dominique Sanchez said both boys are connected to what is a called a “ghost gun” found under one of the boy’s mattress. A ghost gun is one without a serial number.

Both teens were taken to the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall, according to a Police Department Facebook post. The post also states the teens are gang members.

The teen suspected in the road rage incident faces allegations that he willfully discharged a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a deadly weapon, being a minor in possession of a handgun and live ammunition and hit-and-run driving, according to Sanchez and the post.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The second teen faces allegations of possession of a handgun and live ammunition. Though a Turlock resident, he is on probation for an incident in Merced County, according to the post.

As officers conducted the traffic stop, other officers executed a search warrant at the home of the teen suspected in the road rage incident. Sanchez said the home is in the 700 block of Vermont Avenue. The post states investigators developed enough evidence to connect the second teen to the gun.

She said officers will determine whether the ghost gun was used in the road rage incident.

The Facebook post states that after the road rage incident, the department’s Special Investigations Unit took over the case and were able to identify the teen.

“Over the course of the investigation, S.I.U. investigators were able to obtain enough evidence to issue a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and any vehicles associated with it,” according to the post.

Sanchez said Thursday’s traffic stop took place at West Linwood Avenue and West Avenue South. Five people were in the vehicle.

The road rage incident took place in the area of Pioneer Avenue and East Main Street. Sanchez said a man reported the incident, including that the other vehicle was a black Mercedes Benz. She said the man and the Mercedes driver both got out of their vehicles. She said the Mercedes driver fired a gun into the ground and then shot the man’s vehicle before getting back into the Mercedes and driving off.

She said the man followed and called police at 12:39 a.m. She said the Mercedes crashed into a semi truck in the area of Lander Avenue and Highway 99 and the driver ran away. She said two girls in the Mercedes stayed at the scene of the crash.