Turlock police find good Samaritan who pulled man from burning car

The Turlock Police Department has found the good Samaritan who pulled a man from a burning car earlier this month

The police department circulated video of the April 14 rescue with a plea for the passerby to come forward.

At the urging of a friend, the man did come forward and gave a statement to police Monday but asked not to be identified publicly.

The lead investigator for this case, Detective Brandon Bertram, said in a press release, “We were honored to have met and been able to personally thank this hero who risked his own life for another. He saved the victim’s life with no regard for his own safety and well-being. The man said he just knew it was the right thing to do. He refused our repeated requests to recognize him publicly for his bravery and heroism.”

Sgt. Mike Parmley said the man asked not to be identified because he didn’t want the praise or attention.

Parmley said the man’s statement did not change anything in terms of detectives’ investigation into cause and origin. The cause remains undetermined but arson is still not suspected.

The man pulled Robert Arndt, 38, from his burning vehicle in the 200 block of D Street at about 12:10 a.m. Arndt’s father told The Bee his son had been living out of his car and had experienced homelessness most of his adult life.

Arndt suffered third-degree burns to his hands and feet, second-degree burns to his face and mild burns to his back.

