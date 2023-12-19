Turlock police to host a DUI checkpoint days before Christmas

(FOX40.COM) — The Turlock Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint a few days ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Turlock Police reported that the DUI checkpoint will happen from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 21 at an undisclosed location within the city.

Although an exact location has not been released, law enforcement reported that DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Turlock Police Department Sgt. Jason Watson said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”



The Turlock Police Department advised that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs and marijuana may interfere with driving.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

