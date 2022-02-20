Turlock police: Multi-victim shooting likely resulted from fight inside downtown bar

A shooting that injured seven people in downtown Turlock early Saturday morning appeared to stem from an altercation in a bar and was not a random act of violence, police said.

Turlock police released a description of the suspected shooter. He is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old. Video of the shooting incident reveals an unusual hair style, police said: The sides of his head appeared to be shaved and the man had a short pony tail.

He wore a white sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to a news release.

At about 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Turlock police officers were patrolling downtown when they heard gunshots less than a block away on South First Street. The shooting occurred just outside La Cantina bar.

Police dispatchers received calls reporting that several people had been shot outside the bar.

Officers arriving at the scene found multiple people who had sustained gunshot wounds. The officers began first aid until emergency medical personnel from Turlock Fire Department and an ambulance company arrived.

“After the victims were transported to local area hospitals, we learned none of the seven victims received life threatening injuries,” the Turlock police news release said.

Suspect was driving Mercedes

The Turlock police news release said the vehicle driven by the suspect was a white newer Mercedes Benz sedan. It was last seen driving away at high speed going south on Golden State Boulevard after turning at the intersection of East Main Street.

According to the preliminary investigation, a fight that erupted inside the bar earlier may be connected with the shooting.

The shots were fired just outside the front of La Cantina bar as people were leaving.

Police said evidence suggests the shooter targeted one person who was in the crowd without regard for others standing nearby. Authorities believe six of the people struck by gunfire were bystanders.

A police spokesman said earlier the injuries ranged from a wound to the face to grazing injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in this senseless shooting,” said Jason Hedden, Turlock’s newly appointed police chief. “We understand the concerns of our residents and our team continues to work hard to provide for a safer Turlock.”

Detectives were trying to identify the suspect by reviewing video footage and evidence gathered at the site.

“We are early on in this investigation,” Special Operations Lt. Neil Cervenka said. “But detectives are working diligently to identify the shooter. We will provide an update as new information becomes available.”

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325. Turlock police also has a tip line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780 or send an email to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

Callers can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 209-521-4636. They may be eligible for a cash reward.