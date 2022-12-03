Turlock police report a 16-year-old was shot Friday night. He was treated and released

Turlock police are reporting that a 16-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Friday night. The teen was treated and released at a hospital.

Police responded about 8 p.m. to a report of a gunshot at a gas station near Golden State Boulevard and Olive Avenue. Police said the 16-year-old and others did not cooperate with officers.

Police said the shooting was not connected to the city’s Christmas Parade on Friday night. Police said the parade had passed that area of the city before the shooting.