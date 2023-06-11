Turlock police seek neighborhood video that may help with investigation of teen’s killing

Turlock police are asking the public to submit any photographic or video evidence that could help in the investigation of the June 2 homicide of 17-year-old Dylan Dooling.

The new graduate of Pitman High School was stabbed just after leaving a house party, according to police. The stabbing was committed by someone among a group of males during a fight on the 2000 block of North Daubenberger Road around 10:45 p.m.

Dylan’s friends called 911, and first responders provided aid at the scene. He was taken to a hospital but died less than an hour later.

The suspects have been described only as males in their teens to early 20s. No information about the number of suspects involved or what the fight was about has been released. And Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley said Thursday there was nothing new to report from the lead investigator.

Police ask that residents of the area check their video surveillance for any footage of the incident between the hours of 9:30 and 11 p.m. June 2. Videos and photos can be directly uploaded at tinyurl.com/doolinghomicide.

Photos, flowers and other objects in remembrance of Dylan Dooling sit on a picnic table at Curt Andre Park in Turlock on June 8 prior to a candlelight vigil.

Prior to a candlelight vigil held Thursday night, the Dooling family’s longtime pastor, Morri Elliott from Lighthouse Family Church, shared some of what he’s heard. He met with some of Dylan’s closest friends, who witnessed the attack and told him “something was said” to or about his girlfriend and he was protecting her. ”That’s an admirable thing, for him to stand up for her and step into the way,” Elliott said. “... Surely there’s someone out there that knows something about this and could help find the young man that did this — the young men, there were more than one there.”

The pastor said he was told the group showed up at the party and was “run off,” or told to leave. He also has been told that the parents overseeing the party “were very diligent about having a good, safe party” and told kids that if they left it, they could not later come back.

It was about as far as you can get from the kind of wild parties you see in teen movies, Elliott said. “Someone said to me, ‘Well, you know those parties.’ I’m like, ‘These boys were in the backyard playing chess.’”

According to his obituary on the Allen Mortuary site, Dylan recently “became an avid chess player. He took a chess board to school every day in his backpack so he could play with friends.”

Dylan was looking forward to starting classes at Modesto Junior College in the fall, according to a GoFundMe campaign for Dooling’s family that as of Sunday morning had exceeded its $15,000 goal by more than $9,000.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Allen Mortuary, 247 N. Broadway in Turlock. A celebration of Dylan’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Church, 1360 N. Johnson Road in Turlock.

His homicide was the third this year in Turlock.

The Turlock Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-7319.