Turlock police seize 11 kilos of powdered fentanyl during search

Turlock Police on Thursday seized 11 kilos of powdered fentanyl with the potential of causing millions of overdoses.

The department’s Special Investigations Unit and the Central Valley Gang Impact Task Force served the search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of West Avenue South at 11 a.m., according to a press release.

The 11 kilos, or just over 24 pounds, of powdered fentanyl was seized along with evidence of narcotic sales.

“This amount of fentanyl is capable of producing over 7 million fentanyl pills for distribution in communities. This poison has no place on our streets and we will continue to dismantle these operations until the message is clear that this is not welcomed or tolerated in Turlock,” Chief Jason Hedden said in a statement.

Fentanyl is a schedule two controlled substance that is similar to morphine but a hundred times more potent, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The DEA estimates that approximately one kilo of fentanyl can kill 500,000 people so the amount seized in Turlock could have potentially killed over 5 million people, according to the release.

Police arrested 44-year-old Frank Romero on suspicion of possession and intent to distribute a controlled substance. He is being held at the Stanislaus County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Drug Line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6117. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.