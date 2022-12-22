Turlock robbery suspect dies by suicide while fleeing officers

A 44-year-old robbery suspect fatally shot himself while fleeing from Turlock police Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The robbery occurred at a minimart in the 400 block of Lander Avenue around 5:43 p.m., said Turlock police Sgt. Mike Parmley. The suspect approached the clerk behind the counter, brandished a handgun and demanded money, he said.

The gunman fled the store with close to $1,000, according to police radio traffic, running west on Vermont Avenue and then north in an alley between Lander and Locust Street.

Within about 10 minutes, officers located the man about a mile away, carrying a firearm near South Broadway and A Street, Parmley said.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the man as 44-year-old Jaymar Brown of Turlock.

“He ran from officers and briefly barricaded himself behind trash cans in the 300 block of South Broadway,” Parmley said. “Officers attempted to reason with (Brown) but he refused to listen.”

Brown came out from behind the trash cans and ran again. He allegedly pointed the gun at officers and then at his own head, Parmley said.

Brown jumped fences back and forth in an alley between B and C streets and then continued south on First Street, holding the gun to his head on multiple occasions in between jumping fences, Parmley said.

At First and F streets, Brown shot himself.

Parmley said officers approached Brown, disarmed him and performed lifesaving measures until ambulance personnel arrived.

Brown was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, where he died from his injuries at 6:50 p.m.