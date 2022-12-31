Turlock sideshow leads to fatal shooting of man and at least 2 crashes, police report

A sideshow in Turlock led to a fatal shooting and at least two traffic crashes early Saturday, police said.

The man who died was a 20-year-old Tracy resident whose name was not disclosed, a news release from the Turlock Police Department said. No arrests have been reported in the shooting.

Officers were dispatched about 11:50 p.m. Friday to a reported sideshow at South Avenue and South Orange Street, the release said. Such gatherings can involve vehicle stunts and unauthorized blocking of streets.

Participants drove away to avoid citations by police and by Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies who also responded, the release said. The pursuits resulted in at least one collision initially, police said. The location and other details were not reported.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, a deputy aboard the sheriff’s helicopter reported that participants were assembling for another sideshow at Fulkerth and Tegner roads, the release said.

Responding officers heard gunshots in the crowd and found two men who had been shot, police said. The Tracy man was declared dead at the scene. The other man was treated at a local hospital and was expected to survive, the release said. He also was not named.

The second collision involved a driver who fled the shooting scene and crashed on Taylor Road, the release said. Other details were not available.

Investigators believe that the shootings resulted from an earlier conflict between sideshow participants, the release said.

“These incidents are a huge drain on our local resources,” Detective Brandon Bertram of the Turlock Police department said. “... We are asking anyone who was a witness to contact us.”

Information can be directed to Bertram at 209-664-7323. People with video of the sideshows or shootings can contact Detective Raul Garcia at 209-664-7314.

The public also can use the tipline, tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us, or reach Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. The program offers rewards to anonymous tipsters.