Turlock teen fatally stabbed leaving house party. Here’s what’s known about the suspects

A teen was fatally stabbed after leaving a house party Friday night near Bristol Park, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Police said they received reports of the stabbing that occurred on the 2000 block of North Daubenberger Road around 10:45 p.m.

Officers began life-saving efforts on the victim, a 17-year-old male from the Turlock area, before the Turlock Fire Department and AMR personnel arrived, according to the department.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where medical care continued, according to authorities. The boy died from his injuries around 11:40 p.m.

Detectives investigating the homicide interviewed witnesses who said as the victim left the party, he was confronted by a group of males, police said. A fight took place and the victim was stabbed at least once before the suspects fled.

Suspect information is limited, according to authorities. Witnesses say they are males in their teens to early 20s.

The Turlock Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-7319.