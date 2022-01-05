‘Turn the car off!’ Watch deputy dashcam video of a South Florida teenager’s wild ride

Grounded? Driving privileges revoked? No phone for all of 2022?

A North Miami teen is likely in hot water at home after crashing a stolen car before the holiday weekend on the Palm Coast of Florida.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a vehicle being driven with a stolen tag in Belle Terre on Thursday afternoon.

The car in question was observed in the drive-thru lane of Culver’s, a fast-food restaurant. After deputies approached, the 17-year-old driver was ordered to shut off the ignition, but refused.

In newly released dashcam footage of the incident, you can hear deputies screaming, “Turn it off! Turn it off! Turn the car off!” as they frantically attempt to open the door to get the driver to exit.

Instead of complying, the teen stepped on the accelerator, revving the engine. As another deputy approached, the suspect drove toward a marked patrol vehicle, bumping the hood.

The suspect then raced away, leading deputies on a high-speed chase down a busy road. Shortly later, he jumped from the driver’s side door while the vehicle was still in motion and ran through a McDonald’s parking lot.

At last, deputies catch up to the teen behind a Vitamin Shoppe. He lies on the ground, where he is cuffed and is “secured without further incident,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle and tag were both confirmed stolen from North Miami, the Flagler sheriff’s office, adding that the teen was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting officer with violence, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, petit theft, driving while license suspended with knowledge, criminal mischief and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. The Miai Herald is not naming him because of his age.

The suspect was taken to jail and turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The teen has a long history with law enforcement, dating back to 2017 when he was just 13. Charges by the North Miami Police Department include armed carjacking, grand theft and resisting officer without violence.

“This kid from South Florida made the mistake of stopping in Flagler,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He put multiple lives at risk, including our deputies, by his actions. Deputies did a great job showing great restraint when they were assaulted by this kid driving a stolen car with intent on escaping arrest.”