Your Turn: Community colleges committed to ensuring Pennsylvania's future

Pennsylvania is still grappling with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Outlooks are alarming – like a projected workforce shortage, especially in areas of critical need like healthcare, IT and supply chain fields. In fact, Pennsylvania lost 500,000 jobs in 2020. And the state’s unemployment rate has been slow to recover.

Yet, leaders from Pennsylvania’s community colleges imagine a vibrant future for our Commonwealth.

We know firsthand that pipelines exist to train and educate Pennsylvanians that could aid the Commonwealth’s economic recovery – the one area where community colleges excel. We also shine in preparing motivated postsecondary students, who go on to complete their bachelor’s degrees at a rate higher than the national average.

Community colleges remain committed to ensuring that Pennsylvanians have access to affordable, high-quality postsecondary education and workforce training, collectively serving nearly a quarter of a million students annually from all 67 counties. We also serve more low-income, minority and first-in-their-family students than any other sector of higher education in the Commonwealth. These students graduate into better jobs that support a stronger community and economy.

With parents and students fearful of debt and doubtful of the benefit a college degree will bring, Community College of Beaver County (CCBC) and our 14 sister institutions across the Commonwealth can offer the best return on investment by providing graduating students with annual tuition costs as low as $15,000, job-ready skills, and the potential to earn starting salaries upwards of $60,000.

With partners like American Airlines, Heritage Valley Health Systems and Shell, flexible instructional formats and course schedules, digital textbooks, and virtual and in-person support systems, CCBC provides real learning for real life.

So ahead of Community College Week – March 28 through April 1 – I just wanted to take a minute to acknowledge these community pillars, one of which I am proud to serve and lead. I know that if the Commonwealth wants to speed Pennsylvania’s economic recovery and create a highly skilled workforce to support business and industry, it must invest in the most effective providers of that education and training – its community colleges.

Roger W. Davis is president of the Community College of Beaver County.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Your Turn: Community colleges committed to ensuring Pennsylvania's future