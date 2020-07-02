The best car stereos for 2020

Upgrading your car’s stereo used to be as straightforward as ripping out the old one and installing the new one. That’s still an option in 2020, but you’ve also got the possibility of adding a touchscreen-based infotainment system to your car even if it was built in the 1980s. If you’re looking for an upgrade, here are the best stereos available new.

Sony XAV-AX100 ($300+)

Sony XAV-AX100 More

Sony’s XAV-AX100 figures on the growing list of aftermarket car stereos compatible with Apple CarPlay. It’s built around a 6.2-inch touchscreen, though it also responds to voice commands, and Sony wisely included an old-fashioned volume knob. It’s rear-view-camera ready, though it doesn’t include the hardware required for your car to see what’s behind it; you need to buy a separate camera if your car isn’t equipped with one.

Buy Now

Pioneer MVH-S310BT ($80+)

Pioneer MVH-S310BT More

CDs are so 1997, right? Pioneer’s MVH-S310BT should be your go-to aftermarket car stereo if you think the compact disc belongs in a museum with the Apple II, the VCR, and the original Grand Theft Auto game. It’s a Bluetooth receiver that lets users stream music (it’s compatible with Pandora and Spotify) and make hands-free calls, provided it’s installed in a car with a microphone. Don’t worry, adding an aftermarket microphone is cheap and easy if needed. It includes a USB port and an AUX input, too, for drivers who gave up CDs but stayed a little old-school.

Buy Now

Kenwood Excelon KMM-X704 ($130+)

Kenwood Excelon KMM-X704 More